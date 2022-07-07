Technology News
Apple Watch 'Extreme Sports' Version Reportedly Expected to Launch This Year

Apple Watches Series 8 is expected to pack an S8 processor with similar specifications to the S7.

By Richa Sharma | Updated: 7 July 2022 04:18 IST
Apple Watch 'Extreme Sports' Version Reportedly Expected to Launch This Year

Apple Watch ‘Extreme Sports’ version is said to have a resolution of 410X502 pixels

Highlights
  • Apple Watch models for 2023 are slated to get a new processor
  • Standard Apple Watch Series 8 said to have 1.9-inch diagonal screen size
  • Apple Watch Series 8 will come along fever detection feature

Apple Watch Series 8, expected to launch this year, has been reported to come in three different variants. According to a recent report, Apple has been planning to unveil an ‘extreme sports' version of the Apple Watch this year. The rumoured Apple Watch with ‘extreme sports' variant is also said to feature the company's largest smartwatch display till now, a bigger battery and a rugged metal casing. It was earlier reported that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 will come along fever detection feature, with ability to recommend the user to talk to a doctor or using a dedicated thermometer.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gunman, Apple is planning to launch an “extreme sports” version of the Apple Watch this year. The upcoming smartwatch is also said to feature the largest smartwatch display, with a bigger battery and a rugged metal casing. Gunman reports the rugged sports version of the Apple Watch will come with almost 2-inch diagonal screen display. Meanwhile, the standard Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to maintain a 1.9-inch diagonal screen size, also featured in the Apple Watch Series 7.

In addition, the display on the Apple Watch ‘Extreme Sports' version is said to have a resolution of 410X502 pixels, while the same overall sharpness will be similar to the existing models.

The body of the Apple ‘extreme sports' watch is reported to use a strong metal material rather than aluminium. The larger battery is said to help athletes in tracking workouts for longer periods of time. The body temperature measurement feature in the upcoming Apple Watch ‘extreme sports' variant are expected to be similar to the standard Apple Watch Series 8.

As reported previously, the new three variants Apple Watches will come packed with an S8 processor with similar specifications to the S7. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch models for 2023 – part of Series 9 – are slated to get a new processor.

 

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Extreme Sports Version, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch 'Extreme Sports' Version Reportedly Expected to Launch This Year
