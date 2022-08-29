Apple mixed reality headset has been in the news a lot lately. In the latest development, reported trademark filings by Apple suggest that the company may be “working on staking claim to potential names” for its mixed-reality headset. The report also suggests that the trademarks of the mixed reality headset are registered to a shell corporation that was incorporated in February. The device is expected to launch early in 2023 and will compete with Meta in the virtual and augmented reality headset space.

Bloomberg reports that trademark applications for “Reality One”, “Reality Pro”, and “Reality Processor” have been registered to a shell corporation named Immersive Health Solutions LLC that was incorporated in February. “That company itself was registered by another Delaware shell corporation, the Corporation Trust Co., typically used for filings by firms looking to avoid detection,” the report highlighted. It is reportedly the same company that filed a trademark for RealityOS.

The “Pro” moniker may be associated with a high-end variant of Apple's mixed reality headset — just like in the case of iPhone 13 Pro, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro. The moniker “One” can be spotted in the company's services like Apple One subscription. The “Reality Processor” could be a specialised chip for the headset. Earlier this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that the company might use the M2 processor with 16GB of memory for the mixed reality headset.

The latest news also claims that Apple's first headset is codenamed N301 and it is expected to be one of the most powerful and expensive models on the market. There is also a mention of a subsequent model, which is named N602 internally, and a pair of augmented-reality glasses known as N421. Furthermore, Apple's mixed reality headset may run on its own operating system called “realityOS,” an earlier report had said. Two trademarks for RealityOS were previously registered with the US Patents and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Earlier this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple may launch the mixed reality headset in January 2023. Kuo also suspected that due to the interruptions caused by lockdowns in Shanghai, the company may postpone mixed reality headset's shipments to Q2 2023. Reportedly, Apple has also teamed up with famous Hollywood directors to develop mixed reality content.