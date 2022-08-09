Apple is expected to hold a media event in January 2023 to unveil its all-new mixed reality headset. Market expectations are reportedly high for it among other Apple devices arriving next year. However, investors are supposedly concerned about the speculated low shipment of about 1.5 million units in 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the Cupertino company's first-generation headset is expected to prove demand for this device in the market. Furthermore, the first generation will reportedly be significantly more expensive than other virtuality reality (VR) headsets currently available.

Kuo tweeted that Apple hopes to "reduce investor's concerns about innovative user experience and low shipments in 2023" during the media event supposedly set for January 2023. The three key aspects of this event are understood to be user experience, software ecosystem, and hardware specifications. It is expected to assure investors of a rapid growth period for the headset in the next few years.

The first-generation Apple mixed reality headset could be priced around $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,60,000) to $2,500 (roughly Rs. 2,00,000) or even higher. The Cupertino company supposedly hopes to prove demand for mixed reality headsets with its first generation unit. The market price is expected to drop if demand for this device is established. Furthermore, the shipments are also expected to increase.

In related news, a report by The Elec mentions that LG is developing OLED on silicon (OLEDoS) displays. These displays could be used in Apple's mixed reality headset that is expected to arrive next year. LG's OLEDoS will supposedly be used for the outer screen whereas the inner display could be a Sony OLEDoS. LG Display has supposedly also started developing LEDoS technology for Apple.

Apple has remained tight-lipped regarding its mixed reality headset. A past report claimed that these handsets could run on a new operating system named RealityOS. Kuo believed this mixed reality headset to be a game changer. It could boost the demand for immersive gaming/ multimedia experiences.