Apple Mixed Reality Headset Delayed to Early 2023: Report

Apple is no longer expected to announce the headset at WWDC 2022.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 April 2022 14:37 IST
Apple Mixed Reality Headset Delayed to Early 2023: Report

Apple has reportedly been developing this headset since 2015

Highlights
  • Apple’s mixed reality headset could be powered by two chips
  • Apple’s mixed reality headset is said to feature up to 10 sensors
  • The delay was reportedly caused by overheating and AR camera issues

Apple has been working on a mixed reality headset with VR and AR capabilities for a few years now. It appears that the headset has hit further delays and its launch has been reportedly pushed to early 2023. As it stands, the headset is set to miss out on Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) conference in June. A new report suggests that the Cupertino-based company could unveil the mixed reality headset in late 2022 with sales expected to begin in early 2023.

As per a recent report spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple's new headset is believed to be delayed until the first quarter of 2023. It also suggests that Apple plans to ship out around 1-1.5 million headsets in the first year of its sales. This mixed reality headset is purportedly going to employ a new chip that is being developed in-house by Apple. Furthermore, it could be fitted with over 10 sensors, which could be beneficial for parts suppliers like Sony, Will Semi, Sunny Optical, and others.

Past reports have suggested that Apple could price this new headset at $2,000 (approximately Rs. 1,52,530) or more. The headset has supposedly been in development since 2015.

Apple has reportedly run into issues with the overheating, cameras, and software which has resulted in extended delays. It is expected to be powered by two chipsets with one being as powerful as the M1 Pro chip. Reports suggest that the heating issues could be arising due to the use of two chips. They are also said to be facing issues with the AR cameras of the headset.

The Cupertino company is believed to have great things planned for the future of these mixed reality headsets. It is reportedly adding support for this headset in the upcoming iOS 16. The company supposedly has ambitions of replacing the iPhone with mixed reality headsets in a decade.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Mixed Reality Headset, Apple Headset, Apple AR VR Headset, Apple
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
