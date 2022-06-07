Technology News
Apple Mixed Reality Headset to Be Announced During Media Event in Jan 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple might begin the EVT testing of this device in Q3 2022.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 7 June 2022 19:34 IST
Apple Mixed Reality Headset to Be Announced During Media Event in Jan 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Ian Zelbo

Apple’s mixed reality headset could be priced around $2,000

Highlights
  • Apple’s mixed reality headset could go on sale by WWDC 2023
  • It is expected to replace the iPhone in about a decade
  • Apple might postpone its launch due to lockdowns in Shanghai

Apple has been developing a mixed reality headset for a while now. It is believed to offer a combination of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences. Reportedly, Apple has teamed up with famous Hollywood directors to develop mixed reality content. Now, it is being reported that Apple could unveil this device at a special event, which could be held at the start of the next year. It is highly unlikely that the Cupertino company would reveal this upcoming mixed reality handset during the ongoing Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 keynote event.

According to a post shared on Twitter by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could start EVT testing of the mixed reality headset around Q3 2022. This is expected to be followed by a special media event that could be held in January 2023. Apple might then take two to four weeks to deliver the development toolkit. Kuo suspects that due to the interruptions caused by the lockdowns in Shanghai, the mixed reality headset's shipments might postpone to Q2 2023. The Cupertino company is expected to make these headsets available for pre-ordering around the same time. Finally, Apple's mixed reality headset is expected to hit the shelves before WWDC 2023.

Past reports suggest that Apple could be developing new VR and AR-powered Apple apps and services. It could be working on creating a new platform for third-party developers. Apple could even release a new version of SwiftUI for developers to build AR and VR apps. Its operating system is expected to be named realityOS. As previously mentioned, Apple could be teaming up with Hollywood directors such as Jon Favreau for creating mixed reality content for the Prehistoric Planet series on Apple TV+. This headset is supposed to cost around $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,55,500). Apple is believed to have ambitions of replacing iPhones with mixed reality headsets in a decade.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Strange World Teaser Trailer Out: Disney’s Upcoming Animated Feature Sets November 23 Release Date
iOS 16 Lets You See Your Wi-Fi Passwords, Adds Fullscreen Music Player to Lock Screen, More

