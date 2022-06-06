Technology News
loading

Apple Mixed Reality Headset Tipped for US Launch in 2023; Could Feature Hollywood Video Content: Report

Apple is reportedly working with director Jon Favreau to bring video content for its upcoming mixed reality headset.

By David Delima | Updated: 6 June 2022 15:02 IST
Apple Mixed Reality Headset Tipped for US Launch in 2023; Could Feature Hollywood Video Content: Report

Photo Credit: Ian Zelbo

Apple's mixed reality headset pictured in renders after sketches of the device surfaced in 2021

Highlights
  • Apple’s Mixed Reality headset may not be announced at WWDC 2022
  • The company is reportedly working on apps and services for the headset
  • Apple is said to be working on realityOS for the mixed reality headset

Apple's upcoming mixed reality headset could reportedly be launched in 2023 and make its debut in the US first. While the headset is not expected to be announced at the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that begins today, Apple is expected to lay the groundwork for the upcoming wearable device, that is said to feature support for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) content. The firm has also teamed up with Hollywood directors to create video content for the mixed reality headset, according to another report.

While the Cupertino company is expected to announce significant updates to its iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS operating systems at its WWDC 2022 keynote event today, the arrival of its upcoming mixed reality headset is unlikely to take place, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states in his Power On newsletter. However, after the company previewed the device for its board of directors last month, Apple could drop clues about the headset at WWDC 2022 — and the device could hit stores in the US first in 2023, according to Gurman.

Two trademarks for RealityOS were previously registered with the US Patents and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a seemingly non-existent company called Realityo Systems LLC, according to an older report. The trademarks were filed under categories including, design and development of computer hardware, software, peripherals, computer and video games, and wearable computer hardware. According to Gurman, the company first registered for the realityOS name in Liechtenstein in June 2021 — as the company can use a treaty to file for a trademark in the US with priority registration within six months.

Over the past few months, Apple has reportedly been working on a new set of VR- and AR-powered Apple apps and services along with new input methods. Apple has also been working on a new platform for third party developers. The company also recently added support for Spatial Audio and VR video support to both Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. According to Gurman, Apple is also working on adding support for body tracking, hand-based typing and Siri access to third-party apps as part of the development platform for the headset.

Meanwhile, developers could get a new version of SwiftUI for building AR and VR apps, which is predicted to work with RealityKit and Metal. Another environment for developers could allow for simulating the headset and their applications, before they get access to the device itself, according to the report. The headset's operating system could be called realityOS according to previous reports, and Apple is working on updating its apps with mixed reality features — Maps, Notes and Calendar could get VR versions, while FaceTime could be updated to scan a person's face and copy movements with Memoji, according to Gurman.

In addition to developing apps and services for its upcoming mixed reality headset, Apple is also working with Hollywood directors to develop video content for headset, according to a report by the New York Times citing people familiar with the matter. The Cupertino company is reportedly working with directors such as Jon Favreau to develop content for the mixed reality headset, for the Prehistoric Planet series on Apple TV+. The report states that Favreau will be “working to bring that show's dinosaurs to life on the headset, which looks like a pair of ski goggles and aims to offer virtual- and augmented-reality experiences.”

According to the report, Apple is expected to launch the mixed reality headset in 2023, as the company has faced challenges related to battery power. Work on the mixed reality technology has also led to the resignation of two members from the industrial design team over concerns about the product's effect on how people interact with each other. Both Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have also predicted that the company will launch the headset next year. Apple, on the other hand, is yet to confirm the existence of the mixed reality headset — details of the headset or its underlying platform could be announced at the WWDC event later today.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Mixed Reality Headset, Apple AR VR Headset, Apple View, Apple Headset, Apple, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Mixed Reality, Mixed Reality Headset, AR, VR, Hollywood, Jon Favreau, Apple TV Plus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Sony Bravia XR X90K Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India
MG Motor Says It Has Launched Metaverse Platform MGverse to Offer Immersive Experience to Customers

Related Stories

Apple Mixed Reality Headset Tipped for US Launch in 2023; Could Feature Hollywood Video Content: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  2. Oppo K10 5G to Offer MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC in India
  3. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  4. Amazfit GTS 2 New Version India Launch on June 5: All Details
  5. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Firmware Development Begins: Report
  8. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched
  9. India Crypto Taxation Laws Incoming, RBI Outlines CBDC Issues Before IMF
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Air (2022) May Not Carry a Wide Range of Colours; Shipments Could Hit 7 Million in Second Half
  2. MG Motor Says It Has Launched Metaverse Platform MGverse to Offer Immersive Experience to Customers
  3. Apple Mixed Reality Headset Tipped for US Launch in 2023; Could Feature Hollywood Video Content: Report
  4. Sony Bravia XR X90K Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India
  5. Tata Motors Says Will Supply 10,000 Xpres-T EV Units to BluSmart Electric Mobility
  6. Top Gun: Maverick Box Office Crosses $500 Million, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Now at $900 Million
  7. India to Bring Laws on Crypto Taxations, RBI Deputy Raises CBDC-Related Concerns Before IMF
  8. Musk Says Tesla's Total Headcount Will Increase, Salaried Staff Numbers to Remain Flat
  9. Moto G GO Render Leaked Online, Suggests Dual Rear Camera Setup, Fingerprint Scanner
  10. Bezos' Blue Origin Said to Have Completed Fifth Crewed Flight Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.