Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Apple’s Mixed Reality Headsets Could Allow Wearers to See Invisible Things Like Fires, Gas Leaks: Report

Apple’s Mixed Reality Headsets Could Allow Wearers to See Invisible Things Like Fires, Gas Leaks: Report

Apple is expected to launch its MR headset in 2023, according to a report.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 15 September 2022 23:08 IST
Apple’s Mixed Reality Headsets Could Allow Wearers to See Invisible Things Like Fires, Gas Leaks: Report

Photo Credit: Ian Zelbo

Apple is reportedly working on three new headsets

Highlights
  • Apple’s MR headset could let users see through closed doors
  • The new feature was spotted in a patent application from Apple
  • The MR headset are expected to be called Apple Reality Pro

Apple's new patent application suggest that its mixed reality (MR) headset could allow users to view invisible things, as per a report. It highlights that users might be able to see gas leaks and Wi-Fi signals. The MR headset will reportedly use additional signals to enable this feature. It could also allow musicians to tune their instruments by showing the sound waves. It might track heat patterns as well, which could help in detecting possible fires. By creating an augmented reality (AR) overlay, the headset could reportedly also allow wearers to see inside cupboards.

According to a report by Patently Apple, a new patent application from the Cupertino tech giant reveals that the company's MR headset could allow users to view things that are invisible to naked eyes. The rumoured headset could reportedly help wearers in detecting gas leaks and Wi-Fi signals for adjusting the placement of the router.

The report suggests that the MR headset from Apple will also track heat patterns to detect possible fires around the wearers to ensure safety. It is said to use infrared sensor to allow wearers to see heat, which could help them detect fires through walls. The headset reportedly creates an overlay over the AR view of the location the user is in to display the invisible things.

As per the report, it will also visualise the sound waves to help musicians tune their instruments. It is said to create an overlay over the sine wave for the correct note. The rumoured Apple headset is said to let wearers see behind closed cupboard doors by creating an AR overlay. It will reportedly match the stored video from the time its user opens a cupboard with their current view and position.

Recently, it was reported that Apple could launch its MR headset in 2023. The company is said to be working on three new headsets codenamed N301, N602, and N421. The first MR headset from the company will reportedly be called Apple Reality Pro, which is expected to compete with Facebook's upcoming AR-VR headset.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Reality Pro, Apple Mixed Reality Headset
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
RBI Enables Bharat Bill Payment System to Allow Cross-Border Inbound Payments

Related Stories

Apple’s Mixed Reality Headsets Could Allow Wearers to See Invisible Things Like Fires, Gas Leaks: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  2. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  3. Realme GT Neo 3T to Get Up to Rs. 7,000 Discount During Sale
  4. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. GoPro Hero 11 Black First Impressions: Unlocking New Possibilities
  7. All You Need to Know About Diljit Dosanjh-led Jogi
  8. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  9. Oppo F21s Pro Series With Segment-First Microlens Camera Launched in India
  10. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Colour Changing Rear Panel Debuts in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s Mixed Reality Headsets Could Allow Wearers to See Invisible Things Like Fires, Gas Leaks: Report
  2. RBI Enables Bharat Bill Payment System to Allow Cross-Border Inbound Payments
  3. Zoom Resolves Connectivity Issues After Over 40,000 Users Reported Problem
  4. iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display Works With Multiple Native Apple Apps: Report
  5. EU Proposes Draft Rules Under Cyber Resilience Act to Assess Cybersecurity Risks on Smart Devices
  6. Honor X40 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Adobe Is Nearly Closing a Deal to Acquire Figma for $20 Billion: Report
  8. Apple Releases iOS 16.0.1 for iPhone 14 Series With Bug Fixes: Report
  9. Huawei Mate 50 Pro, Huawei Nova 10 Tipped to Launch in Europe on September 26: All Details
  10. WordPress Security Plugin Wordfence Blocked Over 4.6 Million Attacks in a Month: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.