According to a report by Patently Apple, a new patent application from the Cupertino tech giant reveals that the company's MR headset could allow users to view things that are invisible to naked eyes. The rumoured headset could reportedly help wearers in detecting gas leaks and Wi-Fi signals for adjusting the placement of the router.

The report suggests that the MR headset from Apple will also track heat patterns to detect possible fires around the wearers to ensure safety. It is said to use infrared sensor to allow wearers to see heat, which could help them detect fires through walls. The headset reportedly creates an overlay over the AR view of the location the user is in to display the invisible things.

As per the report, it will also visualise the sound waves to help musicians tune their instruments. It is said to create an overlay over the sine wave for the correct note. The rumoured Apple headset is said to let wearers see behind closed cupboard doors by creating an AR overlay. It will reportedly match the stored video from the time its user opens a cupboard with their current view and position.

Recently, it was reported that Apple could launch its MR headset in 2023. The company is said to be working on three new headsets codenamed N301, N602, and N421. The first MR headset from the company will reportedly be called Apple Reality Pro, which is expected to compete with Facebook's upcoming AR-VR headset.