Apple's augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR) headset maybe announced soon as two trademarks called RealityOS, registered with United Sates Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), have been spotted. The said trademarks have been filed by an unknown company called Realityo Systems LLC in December last year under peripherals, software, and wearable computer hardware categories. Given Apple's history, this could be Apple's shell company. The filing also revealed that the applicant has not provided proof of use anywhere or in commerce.

Parker Ortolani, a consumer product manager, said in a tweet that two trademarks for RealityOS have been registered with the USPTO by a seemingly non-existent company called Realityo Systems LLC. He says that it could be a shell company created by Apple as the company believes in secrecy. He puts forth several points in the twitter thread and on his blog to bolster his claim.

The trademarks were filed by the shell company on December 8 last year under categories including, design and development of computer hardware, software, peripherals, computer and video games, and wearable computer hardware. The foreign filing deadline for the RealityOS trademarks is June 8 this year. This date is just two days after WWDC keynote and given Apple's history, the company will likely get the trademarks transferred from the shell company for the product a few days later.

Realityo Systems LLC has not provided USPTO with proof of use anywhere or in commerce for the trademarks either, so it can be assumed that the trademark is for an upcoming product.

RealityOS name was earlier spotted in Apple's App Store upload logs that first raised the questions around the company working on an AR/VR headset.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Realityo Systems LLC and Yosemite Research LLC, the shell company that Apple used for registering version of macOS, share the same address. Yosemite Research LLC was used for registering trademarks including, macOS Monterey. Last month, another report had suggested that the Apple AR/VR headset has been delayed until early 2023. Therefore, Apple may not announce the headset at the upcoming WWDC 2022.