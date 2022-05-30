Technology News
Apple AR/VR Headset Could Be Announced Soon, RealityOS Trademarks Spotted

Apple’s shell company, Yosemite Research LLC, and a new unknown company, Realityo Systems LLC, reportedly share the same address.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 30 May 2022 15:21 IST
Apple AR/VR Headset Could Be Announced Soon, RealityOS Trademarks Spotted

Apple had reportedly delayed the AR/VR headset until 2023

Highlights
  • Apple has registered trademarks using shell companies before
  • RealityOS name first appeared in Apple’s App Store upload logs
  • Two trademarks have been registered for RealityOS

Apple's augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR) headset maybe announced soon as two trademarks called RealityOS, registered with United Sates Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), have been spotted. The said trademarks have been filed by an unknown company called Realityo Systems LLC in December last year under peripherals, software, and wearable computer hardware categories. Given Apple's history, this could be Apple's shell company. The filing also revealed that the applicant has not provided proof of use anywhere or in commerce.

Parker Ortolani, a consumer product manager, said in a tweet that two trademarks for RealityOS have been registered with the USPTO by a seemingly non-existent company called Realityo Systems LLC. He says that it could be a shell company created by Apple as the company believes in secrecy. He puts forth several points in the twitter thread and on his blog to bolster his claim.

The trademarks were filed by the shell company on December 8 last year under categories including, design and development of computer hardware, software, peripherals, computer and video games, and wearable computer hardware. The foreign filing deadline for the RealityOS trademarks is June 8 this year. This date is just two days after WWDC keynote and given Apple's history, the company will likely get the trademarks transferred from the shell company for the product a few days later.

Realityo Systems LLC has not provided USPTO with proof of use anywhere or in commerce for the trademarks either, so it can be assumed that the trademark is for an upcoming product.

RealityOS name was earlier spotted in Apple's App Store upload logs that first raised the questions around the company working on an AR/VR headset.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Realityo Systems LLC and Yosemite Research LLC, the shell company that Apple used for registering version of macOS, share the same address. Yosemite Research LLC was used for registering trademarks including, macOS Monterey. Last month, another report had suggested that the Apple AR/VR headset has been delayed until early 2023. Therefore, Apple may not announce the headset at the upcoming WWDC 2022.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
