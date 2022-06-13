Technology News
Apple AR Glasses to Be Unveiled in Second Half of 2024, Report Claims

Apple is expected to launch the AR Glasses along with the second-generation AR/VR headset.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 13 June 2022
The second-generation Apple AR/VR headset is said to launch along with the AR glasses

Highlights
  • Apple is also said to be planning second-generation AR/VR headset
  • Apple AR/VR headset is expected to launch in January 2023
  • The AR glasses are said to act like a display for iPhone

Apple has been working on a a mixed reality (MR) headset, combining augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), as per previous reports. Now, Apple has also reportedly started working on AR glasses that are expected to be introduced in the second half of 2024. The AR glasses are said to be highly dependent on the iPhone because of design limitations. Apple is also expected to launch the MR headset in early-2023. Earlier, another analyst had also predicted that Apple can start EVT testing of its AR/VR headset around third quarter of 2022.

As per a note seen by 9To5Mac, analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Tech Research has said that the Luxshare will remain as one of main supplier for devices from Apple that will come between late 2022 and 2024. The analyst has reportedly highlighted different Apple products like Apple Watch Series 8, iPhone 14, and Apple's AR/VR headset. Pu added that Apple can introduce new AR glasses in the second half of 2024.

Although, there is not much known about the rumoured Apple AR glasses, it is expected that the glasses will depend highly on iPhone because of its design limitations. Apple has not said anything about an AR/VR headset or AR glasses yet. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had reportedly said in 2019 that the rumoured Apple Glasses will act like a display for the iPhone.

The report also mentions that, according to Pu, Apple has already starting planning the second-generation of the AR/VR headset and that it will be introduced with AR glasses in late-2024. The first-generation AR/VR headset is believed by the analyst to be unveiled in early-2023.

According to a recent tweet by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple can be expected to start EVT testing its rumoured AR/VR headset in third quarter of 2022 and can be expected to introduce the same after holding a special media event in January 2023. The analyst had also reportedly said that the development toolkit could be delivered by Apple two to four weeks after the introduction.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple, Apple AR glasses, Apple AR VR Headset, Apple iPhone, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple iPhone 14
