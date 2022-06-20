Apple's anticipated augmented reality (AR) glasses have entered the design development stage and will reach prototype level by the end of this year, a market research analyst has said in a note. The glasses, which are rumoured to be called the Apple AR Glass, are said to debut sometime in 2024. The analyst has also speculated whether one or two models of the iPhone 15 Pro would come with a periscope lens. The presence of the periscope lens is expected to help deliver an enhanced camera experience.

Haitong International Securities Tech Research Analyst Jeff Pu said that the prototype of the AR glasses by Apple would be ready by the end of this year, 9to5Mac reports.

The analyst has reportedly mentioned that Corning and Hoya were sampling the glass, while the glasses themselves are said to adopt the waveguide technology.

It is important to point out that the Apple AR Glass in question is expected to be a different product altogether over the rumoured mixed reality headset that is also speculated to launch as early as next year.

Last week, Pu suggested that Apple's AR glasses would be unveiled in the second half of 2024.

Pu is also said to have questioned reports suggesting the periscope lens on the iPhone 15 Pro in the latest note. The analyst said that it wasn't clear whether all the iPhone 15 Pro models would come with the periscope lens.

"We continue seeing a very high chance of the periscope's adoption, with Lante being the major supplier," the analyst said.

It is likely that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would be the model to carry the periscope lens, while it would not be available on the regular iPhone 15 Pro.

Previous reports suggested that the iPhone 15 series would come with a USB Type-C port instead of a Lightning connector. There could also be an under-display camera with Face ID.