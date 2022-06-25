Technology News
loading

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Will Feature Hearing Aid Function, Heart Rate Detection: Report

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) charging case will reportedly feature a USB Type-C port.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 25 June 2022 06:45 IST
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Will Feature Hearing Aid Function, Heart Rate Detection: Report

Photo Credit: 52Audio

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) charging case is said to come with a speaker

Highlights
  • AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) can skip dual optical detect sensors
  • The rumoured Apple earphones can come with a stem
  • The earphones can feature the H1 SoC

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is reportedly going to launch with a long list of features like heart rate detection, hearing aid function, and a USB Type-C port. The report, based on information received, has also shared the renders of the rumoured earphones from Apple. As per the new renders and an earlier report, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) can come with a design similar to its predecessor. It also shows a stem that is similar to the previous generation AirPods Pro, contrary to the previous claims of a stemless design.

apple airpods pro 2 leaked renders 52audio Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Photo Credit: 52Audio

According to a report from 52Audio, the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are going to feature a H1 SoC that supports self-adaptive active noise cancellation and an improved Find My function. The new earphones from Apple can feature heart rate detection and a USB Type-C port for fast charging and better compatibility. The earphones are also expected to come with hearing aid functionality. This feature can allow wearer with hearing problems use their earphones like a hearing aid.

The report added that heart rate detection on the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) will collect and analyse the wearer's inner-ear data to monitor body temperature along with the heart rate monitoring. The earphones are said to feature similar acoustic characteristics like that of AirPods (3rd Generation) that will support self-adaptive equalisation, spatial audio for dynamic head tracking, and audio sharing.

The renders shared by the publication show that the charging case of the earphones will feature a USB Type-C port that has multiple opening on both its sides. The two larger openings on the right side can be seen protected by a metal piece. The charging case is expected to come with a speaker at the bottom that can play a sound itself and will work with the Find My application.

apple airpods pro 2 leaked renders 52audio 1 Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Photo Credit: 52Audio

An earlier report had also claimed that the rumoured Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) True Wireless Stereo earphones will feature a design similar to its predecessor, AirPods Pro. Shunning previous claims of a stemless design, the report added that the next generation AirPods Pro will feature a stem, following the footsteps of AirPods Pro. The report also said that Apple has decided to skip the dual optical detect sensors on the rumoured earphones.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and fit
  • Superb sound quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Good active noise cancellation and Transparency mode
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No volume controls on the earphones
  • Lightning port for charging
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, Apple AirPods Pro, Apple AirPods 3rd Generation
NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Spots Rocket Impact Site on Moon, Says Research

Related Stories

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Will Feature Hearing Aid Function, Heart Rate Detection: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Announces Release Date for Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek
  2. Xiaomi 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Hinted to Launch on July 5
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  4. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  5. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price in India Discounted by Over 30 Percent
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 9RT ColorOS 12 Beta Programme Begins
  8. RBI Orders to Limit Lending by Fintech Companies: All Details
  9. Zomato to Acquire Blinkit's Blink Commerce in Rs. 4,447 Crore Deal
  10. Nokia Style+ With 48-Megapixel Primary Camera Spotted on FCC: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Will Feature Hearing Aid Function, Heart Rate Detection: Report
  2. Astronomers Observe Distant Galaxy Emitting Star-Forming Material
  3. NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Spots Rocket Impact Site on Moon, Says Research
  4. Chef Vikas Khanna Launches 'Phygital' NFT Collection of His Book
  5. NASA Puts Pysche Mission on Hold, Blames Late Delivery of Navigation Software
  6. IKEA Gurugram Purchase Office to Relocate to Bengaluru From May 2023
  7. BEST Launches Public Trial for E-Bikes at Key Bus Stops in Mumbai
  8. Crypto Exchange FTX Is in Talks to Acquire a Stake in BlockFi: Report
  9. Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch to Launch on June 27 With Up to 2 Weeks of Battery Life
  10. Indian Railways to E-Auction Assets for Commercial Earning, Non-Fare Revenue: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.