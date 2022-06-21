Ambrane Wise Roam smartwatch has launched in India. The smartwatch is the latest in the Wise series from Ambrane and features a 1.28-inch circular lucid display. The smartwatch houses a plethora of health and fitness features. The Wise Roam also features two inbuilt games, Bluetooth calling, and comes with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. The Indian company claims a battery life of up to 10 days for the Wise Roam with continuous usage. The wearable comes in three colour options and can be purchased from Ambrane's official website and Flipkart.

Ambrane Wise Roam price in India

The Ambrane Wise Roam comes at an MRP of Rs. 5,999. The smartwatch is available at an introductory price of Rs. 2,499 on Flipkart. The Wise Roam is being sold at the MRP on Ambrane's official website. The wearable is currently sold out on the official website.

To recall, the Ambrane Wise Roam comes in three colour options —Fern Green, Jade Black, and Stone Grey. Only the last two colours are available on Flipkart as of now. The wearable is being sold with certain introductory offers, including 10 percent off on select credit cards.

Ambrane Wise Roam specifications

The Ambrane Wise Roam sports a 1.28-inch circular lucid display and a 2.5D curved glass. The wearable offers a peak brightness of 450 nits making it daylight compatible, a theatre mode that dims brightness, and a 240x240 pixels resolution. The Wise Roam features Bluetooth calling with inbuilt mic and speaker, two inbuilt games, and comes with over 100 watch faces to choose from.

The Wise Roam houses over 60 sports modes and comes with multiple health tracking and monitoring features including heart rate monitoring, SpO2, blood pressure, and menstrual cycle tracker among others. The smartwatch from Ambrane flaunts smart features including sedentary alert, weather, alarm, timer, flashlight, and find phone. It also comes with smart controls for remote, camera, music player, along with message notifications and voice assistance support. The wearable supports Bluetooth v5 and is compatible with Android and iOS. Users can use the Da Fit app for a better user experience.

The wearable comes with a battery capacity of 260 mAh that takes two hours to charge, the company says. As mentioned earlier, Ambrane claims a battery life of up to 10 days from Wise Roam with continuous usage. The smartwatch features an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. The Wise Roam smartwatch comes with one year warranty.

