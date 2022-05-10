Ambrane Wise Eon is a youth-oriented smartwatch that was launched in India on Tuesday. It is the first entry into the Wise series of smartwatches by Ambrane. It is claimed to offer a power-packed performance at an affordable cost. The Wise Eon smartwatch features a dialler, microphone, and speaker for Bluetooth calling along with voice assistant support. It sports a 1.69-inch cube-shaped touch display. The smartwatch features a plethora of health and fitness features, including SpO2, blood pressure, and heart rate tracking.

Ambrane Wise Eon price, availability

The Ambrane Wise Eon will be exclusively available on Flipkart. It will have a launch price of Rs. 1,999. This Ambrane smartwatch is confirmed to arrive with a Black silicone strap.

Ambrane Wise Eon specifications, features

It features a 1.69-inch smooth-touch LucidDisplay with 450 nits of peak brightness and a 240x280 pixels resolution. The Ambrane Wise Eon sports a unisex design with a traditional cube dial. It is fitted with an adjustable and comfortable silicone strap. It comes with a '24x7 Health Monitoring' feature along with an SpO2 sensor, blood pressure tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, breathing training, calories tracking, and other health features. Furthermore, it includes over 60 sports modes and has IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

According to the company, this smartwatch can last for up to 10 days on a single charge. It is equipped with a microphone and speaker, and features an inbuilt dialer for Bluetooth calling support. Users can also give commands to voice assistants through this smartwatch. It includes over 100 cloud-based watch faces, which allows users to customise the look of the smartwatch. They can further customise the appearance of this smartwatch by selecting custom wallpapers. The Ambrane Wise Eon includes three pre-installed games. Furthermore, there are added features like an Alarm, Stopwatch, Remote Camera, Music Player, Sedentary Alert, and more.

