Technology News
loading

Ambrane Wise Eon Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Details

Ambrane Wise Eon will be available exclusively on Flipkart for Rs. 1,999.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 10 May 2022 19:06 IST
Ambrane Wise Eon Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Details

Photo Credit: Ambrane

The Ambrane Wise Eon comes with a '24x7 Health Monitoring' feature

Highlights
  • Ambrane Wise Eon is claimed to have a 10-day battery life
  • It is designed to offer IP68-rated dust and water resistance
  • The Ambrane Wise Eon features over 100 cloud-based watch faces

Ambrane Wise Eon is a youth-oriented smartwatch that was launched in India on Tuesday. It is the first entry into the Wise series of smartwatches by Ambrane. It is claimed to offer a power-packed performance at an affordable cost. The Wise Eon smartwatch features a dialler, microphone, and speaker for Bluetooth calling along with voice assistant support. It sports a 1.69-inch cube-shaped touch display. The smartwatch features a plethora of health and fitness features, including SpO2, blood pressure, and heart rate tracking.

Ambrane Wise Eon price, availability

The Ambrane Wise Eon will be exclusively available on Flipkart. It will have a launch price of Rs. 1,999. This Ambrane smartwatch is confirmed to arrive with a Black silicone strap.

Ambrane Wise Eon specifications, features

It features a 1.69-inch smooth-touch LucidDisplay with 450 nits of peak brightness and a 240x280 pixels resolution. The Ambrane Wise Eon sports a unisex design with a traditional cube dial. It is fitted with an adjustable and comfortable silicone strap. It comes with a '24x7 Health Monitoring' feature along with an SpO2 sensor, blood pressure tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, breathing training, calories tracking, and other health features. Furthermore, it includes over 60 sports modes and has IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

According to the company, this smartwatch can last for up to 10 days on a single charge. It is equipped with a microphone and speaker, and features an inbuilt dialer for Bluetooth calling support. Users can also give commands to voice assistants through this smartwatch. It includes over 100 cloud-based watch faces, which allows users to customise the look of the smartwatch. They can further customise the appearance of this smartwatch by selecting custom wallpapers. The Ambrane Wise Eon includes three pre-installed games. Furthermore, there are added features like an Alarm, Stopwatch, Remote Camera, Music Player, Sedentary Alert, and more.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Ambrane Wise Eon

Ambrane Wise Eon

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ambrane Wise Eon, Ambrane Wise Eon specifications, Ambrane Wise Eon price in India, Ambrane
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Nothing Launcher Now Available for Smartphones Running on Android 11, Higher Versions
Ambrane Wise Eon Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Zomato CEO's Move to Donate ESOP Proceeds a 'Ploy': Workers' Union
  3. Nokia N73 May Get Revamped With a Penta Rear Camera Setup
  4. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini on Sale With Up to Rs. 11,910 Discount in India: Details
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T Price, Design, Specifications Tipped via Leaked Unboxing Video
  6. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase in India via Flipkart
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  8. iPhone 14 Max Price, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  9. Jurassic World Dominion Tickets Quietly Go Live Across India
  10. Vivo X80 Series Set to Launch in India on May 18
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Vivobook, Zenbook Laptop Lineups Refreshed With Updated Intel, AMD Processors
  2. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Said to Launch in India Soon, Two Variants Expected: Report
  3. Ambrane Wise Eon Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Details
  4. Nothing Launcher Now Available for Smartphones Running on Android 11, Higher Versions
  5. BSNL Rs. 87 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1GB Daily Data, Unlimited Voice Calls for 14 Days Launched
  6. Google Pixel 6a Specifications Leaked, Launch Tipped in Q2 2022
  7. EU, US, UK Accuse Russia of Cyberattacks Amid Invasion of Ukraine; Blame It for Deployment of Whispergate
  8. Realme Pad 5G Tipped to Come in 2 Models With Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoCs
  9. 90 Percent of the World's Central Banks Are Exploring Launching a CBDC, Reveals BIS Survey
  10. CoinDCX Announces New Venture Investment Arm to Focus on Early-Stage Web 3 Startups Globally
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.