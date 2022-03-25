Ambrane FitShot Surge has been launched in India. The latest addition to the fast-expanding lineup of smartwatches by the Indian company features a circular display and comes in two colour options. The FitShot Surge features inbuilt games and IP68 water resistance. The smartwatch comes equipped with fitness features including multiple training modes and health monitoring features including Sp02, blood pressure, heart rate, calories, and sleep among others. The Ambrane FitShot Surge is available for purchase via Flipkart.

Ambrane FitShot Surge price in India, availability

Ambrane FitShot Surge smartwatch is available for purchase at a price of Rs. 1,999 via Flipkart. The e-commerce site mentions this as a special price which is 50 percent off from the MRP of Rs. 3,999 for the wearable.

The new smartwatch is offered in two colour options — Black and Pink. Ambrane is also providing a 1-year warranty with the Ambrane FitShot Surge smartwatch.

Ambrane FitShot Surge specifications, features

Ambrane FitShot Surge smartwatch has a 32.51mm circular dial and features a 1.28-inch touchscreen (240x240) with IPS LCD lucid display. The wearable has straps made up of silicone and features over 130 plus customisable watch faces.

Ambrane FitShot Surge has packed two inbuilt games in to the wearable. The smartwatch can be paired with a smartphone for receiving smart alerts for incoming calls, SMS, and also notifications from apps such as WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook Messenger. Users can also control music playback on the smartphone straight from the wearable. Ambrane FitShot Surge smartwatch users can operate the camera of a paired smartphone from the watch as well.

The Ambrane FitShot Surge smartwatch come with SpO2 monitoring, breath training, and heart rate monitoring, alongside basic smartwatch features. It also tracks calories, stress, and steps. It supports eight training modes and comes with timer, alarm, weather information, among other features.

The new smart wearable from Ambrane packs Bluetooth connectivity and is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance. Ambrane FitShot Surge is said to offer a runtime of up to seven days on a single charge.

