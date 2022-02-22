Ambrane FitShot Sphere, the latest smartwatch from the Indian brand, was launched in the country on Tuesday, February 22. The new budget wearable features a circular display and comes in two colour options. Ambrane FitShot Sphere sports a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor along with a heart rate sensor. The Ambrane smartwatch offers 17 sports modes and 46 cloud watch faces. Ambrane FitShot Sphere is certified to be dust- and water-resistant with an IP68 rating. The battery in the device is said to offer a runtime of up to 7 days on a single charge.

Ambrane FitShot Sphere price in India, availability

The new Ambrane FitShot Sphere smartwatch carries a price tag of Rs. 4,999 in India, but it is listed at an introductory price of Rs. 3,999 on the company website. While it's currently selling on Amazon for Rs. 2,999.

The new smartwatch is offered in two colour options — Black and Peach. Ambrane is also providing a one-year warranty with the Ambrane FitShot Sphere smartwatch.

Ambrane FitShot Sphere specifications, features

Ambrane FitShot Sphere smartwatch has a circular dial and features a 1.28-inch touchscreen display with 450 nits of peak brightness. The wearable has straps made up of silicone and it sports a side-mounted button for navigation.

The smartwatch can be paired with a smartphone for receiving smart alerts for incoming calls, SMS, and also notifications from apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Users can also control music playback on the smartphone straight from the wearable. Ambrane FitShot Sphere smartwatch users can operate the camera of a paired smartphone from the watch as well.

As mentioned, the Ambrane FitShot Sphere smartwatch sports SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, alongside basic smartwatch features. It also tracks calories, stress, and steps. It supports 17 sports modes including stationary bike, rowing machine, cycling, running, and skipping among others. The wearable supports three watch faces and 46 cloud watch faces that can be customised via the Ambrane FitShot Wear app on paired Android smartphones.

The new smart wearable packs Bluetooth v5 connectivity and is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance. Ambrane FitShot Sphere comes equipped with a 210mAh battery that is said to offer a runtime of up to 7 days on a single recharge.

