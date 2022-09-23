Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale kicked off Thursday for Prime members and is now live for everybody. Now, if you are in the market for a wearable — be it a smartwatch or an activity tracker — there are several great deals on offer from popular brands like Samsung, Apple, Amazfit, Noise, and more. We have scanned the available offers for you to pick out some of the best deals. Additionally, SBI card holders can get an instant 10 percent discount on purchases made during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Best deals on wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE (Rs. 32,999)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5's LTE variant with a 44mm dial can be purchased for Rs. 32,999 and the exchange offer can reduce the price by up to Rs. 14,250. It sports water and scratch-resistant Sapphire Crystal display. This smartwatch is equipped with an optical heart rate sensor and is programmed to automatically detect physical activity. It can count steps and calories, and even keep track of your routines with support for over 90 exercises.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular (Rs. 23,900)

Amazon is offering this smartwatch for a discounted price of Rs. 23,900 with an exchange offer that can provide an additional discount up to Rs. 14,250. The Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) allows users to answer calls, send texts, and stream Apple Music without their phones. This smartwatch is programmed to track your daily activities and accurately measure your workout routines.

Buy now at: Rs. 23,900 (MRP Rs. 33,900)

Honor Band 6 (Rs. 3,999)

The Honor Band 6 sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display. This activity tracker is claimed to have a battery life of up to 14 days. It is fitted with an SpO2 blood oxygen sensor and a 24/7 heart rate tracker. It is programmed to automatically recognise up to six workouts. The Meteorite Black colour variant of this activity tracker can be purchased for Rs. 3,999 during the Amazon sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version (Rs. 6,999)

This Amazfit smartwatch features a bezel-less AMOLED touch screen with an Always-On Display feature. It packs a 246mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 6 days of backup. The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version has a 5 ATM water-resistant design and features over 90 sports modes. Amazon is currently selling this smartwatch for Rs. 6,999 with the exchange offer providing an additional discount up to Rs. 6,600.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Redmi Smart Band Pro (Rs. 2,499)

The Redmi Smart Band Pro sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with an Always-On Display feature. The band is equipped with an ambient light sensor for automatically adjusting the display's brightness. It packs an SpO2 blood oxygen sensor and a heart rate tracker. Redmi claims that this activity tracker has a 14-day battery life. It can be purchased for a discounted price of Rs. 2,499 during the Amazon sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Amazfit GTR 2 (Rs. 8,999)

Amazon has listed this smartwatch for Rs. 8,999 during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. It is also offering an exchange offer discount up to Rs. 8,500. The Amazfit GTR 2 has a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with a 3D curved bezel-less design. Its BioTracker 2 sensor allows all-day heart rate monitoring. It features an inbuilt microphone and a speaker for supporting Bluetooth calling functionality.

Buy now at: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Mi Smart Band 5 (Rs. 1,999)

The Mi Smart Band 5 is a fitness tracker that sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED touch display. Its 125mAh battery is claimed to provide up to 14 days of backup per charge. It is designed to offer 5 ATM water resistance and comes with a swimming mode. In total, this activity tracker features 11 sports modes. Amazon is offering a 33 percent discount on it during the sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 2,999)

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand (Rs. 999)

This smartwatch features a 1.69-inch LCD touch screen with over 150 watch faces. The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand is claimed to have a 7-day battery life with a 15-minute charge providing enough juice to last a day. It has IP68-rated water and dust-resistant design, and features 60 modes. The included Noise Health Suite includes features like 24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and more. It is currently available with a massive 75 percent discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.