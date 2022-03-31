Technology News
Amazon Alexa Virtual Assistant Now Available on Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatches

Google Assistant is still the default virtual assistant.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 31 March 2022 18:19 IST
Amazon Alexa Virtual Assistant Now Available on Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatches

Photo Credit: Fossil

Fossil Gen 6 has a 1.28-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen

Highlights
  • Fossil Gen 6 is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC
  • Fossil Gen 6 is equipped with a heart rate sensor and SpO2 monitor
  • It can be paired with smartphones running on the latest Android version

Fossil Gen 6 wearables now have access to Amazon Alexa for Smartwatches app. The wearable will also now come preloaded with the Amazon Alexa virtual assistant. Fossil Gen 6 users will be able to pair their smartwatches with handsets running on the latest Android version, except for the Go edition and smartphones without Google Play. Once paired, users will have the option to access Amazon Alexa through the Alexa Tile and the Alexa app, which will now offer uniquely branded customisation experiences for Fossil, Michael Kors, and Skagen smartwatch users.

The Fossil Group made the announcement through a press release. As mentioned earlier, once paired with a compatible smartphone, Fossil Gen 6 users will have access to the Alexa Tile app which can be quickly accessed by swiping the watch face. In addition, the smartwatch's pushbuttons can be configured to launch the Alexa app with a single press. Users will now be able to use Alexa for smart home management, music control, grocery shopping, online purchases, and more. It should be noted that Google Assistant will remain the default virtual assistant on the Fossil Gen 6.

Fossil Gen 6 specifications

The Fossil Gen 6 comes with a 1.28-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen with a 416x416 pixels resolution, which is housed in a 42mm or 46mm circular dial. Its performance comes from the equipped Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Its upgraded heart monitoring sensor is capable of continuous and reliable tracking. There is also a blood oxygen monitoring (SpO2) sensor along with an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, altimeter, off-body IR, and ambient light sensor. The Fossil Gen 6 supports Bluetooth v5 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC SE connectivity options. Its battery is said to last for up to 24 hours upon normal usage. There is also an Extended Battery mode which is claimed to stretch the battery life by multiple days.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Amazon Alexa, Fossil Gen 6, Fossil
Ukraine Crisis: US Said to Warn Firms About Russia’s Kaspersky Day After Invasion

