Amazfit Zepp E smartwatch with both circluar and square displays was launched in India on Monday by Huami. The smartwatch features a AMOLED 3D-curved screen with always-on-display. The wearable comes with multiple health tracking features and sports modes. The Zepp E has 5 ATM water resistance capacity and claims up to seven days of battery life. The wearable comes in eight colour options and is on sale via the Amazfit India's official website and Amazon.

Amazfit Zepp E price in India

The Amazfit Zepp E comes at a price of Rs. 8,999, and as we mentioned, is available in two variants - Amazfit Zepp E Circle and Zepp E Square. The wearable can be purchased from Amazfit India's official website as well as from Amazon India. Users of SBI credit card are eligible for up to 10 percent discount on purchasing the wearable from Amazon India.

The Zepp E from Huami's Amazfit brand comes in eight colour options including Champagne Gold Special Edition, Deep Sea Blue, Ice Blue, Metallic Black Special Edition, Moon Grey, Onyx Black, Pebble Grey, and Polar Night Black.

Amazfit Zepp E specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Amazfit Zepp E comes in two display variants — the 1.28-inch circular display with 326 PPI resolution and 1.65-inch square screen with 341 PPI resolution. To recall, the smartwatch features a AMOLED 3D-curved screen with always-on-display.

The smartwatch supports 11 sports modes including walking, running, and cycling. The Amazfit Zepp E also houses various health tracking features including heart rate monitoring, sleep quality monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and stress monitoring. The wearable from Huami also comes with the Personal Activity Intelligence feature that converts the data on heart rate and other activities into a single metric.

The Amazfit Zepp E is claimed to offer a battery life of up to seven days with a single full charge. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth v.5 and is 5ATM water resistant.

