Amazfit is reportedly bringing out a successor to the T-Rex Pro and a new premium rugged smartwatch — Amazfit Vienna. Amazfit T-Rex Pro 2 is said to come with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. The Amazfit Vienna, on the other hand, will reportedly sport a 1.28-inch AMOLED display and feature 20 ATM waterproofing. Users will be able to track over 150+ sports modes in both the wearables which will come with an updated BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric sensor, as per a new report.

According to the report by GSMArena, Amazfit is set to launch the Amazfit T-Rex Pro 2 and the Amazfit Vienna soon. The report indicated that both the wearables are expected to launch this summer, although the pricing details of the handsets were not specified.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro 2 specifications (expected)

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro 2 is expected to come with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 450×450 resolution and 1,000 nit peak brightness. The wearable is said to carry 32MB RAM and 512MB onboard storage. The smartwatch will reportedly look similar to the T-Rex Pro and the T-Rex featuring a ruggerised plastic build along with a silicone strap. The smartwatch is said to come in colour options like Astro Black, Classic Black, Desert Khaki, Gold, and Wild Green.

The wearable is said to feature an updated BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric sensor which will measure the heart rate and blood oxygen. Over 150 sports modes along with PAI scores and sleep and stress levels can reportedly be tracked using the Amazfit T-Rex Pro 2. The smartwatch is also expected to carry sensors including accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, geomagnetic sensor, and gyroscope.

The wearable may feature dual-band GPS and support Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. The wearable is expected to come with a 10ATM water resistant rating and portray military-grade toughness with 15 MIL-STD-810G certifications. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro 2 is said to house a 500mAh battery that can offer a battery life of up to 24 days with mixed usage and up to 10 days with heavy usage.

Amazfit Vienna specifications (expected)

The Amazfit Vienna, another upcoming wearable from the Chinese smartwatch maker, is said to be a step above the upcoming Amazfit T-Rex Pro 2. The Vienna is said to sport a premium titanium and sapphire glass build. The wearable will reportedly come with a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with 416×416 resolution and 1,000 nit peak brightness. The Amazfit Vienna is said to house 32MB RAM and 4GB storage.

The smartwatch is said to offer the same health and sports modes as well as the same sensors as the T-Rex Pro 2. This means that the Amazfit Vienna may also come with an updated BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric sensor to measure the heart rate and blood oxygen. The Vienna can reportedly be used to track over 150 sports modes along with PAI scores and sleep and stress levels. The smartwatch is said to house sensors including accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, geomagnetic sensor, and gyroscope.

The Amazfit Vienna is said to not support independent calls due to the lack of eSIM capabilities.

The smartwatch is expected to come with a 20ATM water resistance capacity. The Amazfit Vienna is said to house a dual-band GPS and support Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. The wearable will reportedly run on a 500mAh battery cell and is said to offer up to 14 days battery life with typical use.

