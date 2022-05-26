Technology News
Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance: Price, Specifications

Amazfit T-Rex 2 sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 26 May 2022 19:22 IST
Photo Credit: Amazfit

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 comes in Astro Black & Gold, Ember Black, Wild Green colours

Highlights
  • Amazfit T-Rex 2 offers support for five-satellite navigation systems
  • It packs a 500mAh battery claimed to have a recharge time of 2 hours
  • The Amazfit T-Rex 2 comes with over 150 sports modes

Amazfit T-Rex 2 has been launched globally by Huami on Tuesday, May 24, for purchase across the United States and will soon be available for pre-order in Europe. This is a rugged smartwatch designed for the outdoors with high-precision GPS technology. It is also fitted with a sweat-wicking silicone strap. The company claims it to withstand extremely low temperatures. Furthermore, it is packed with a long-lasting battery, which is claimed to provide up to 45 days of backup, depending on the selected operation mode. This smartwatch also brings Amazfit's all-around health management features.

Amazfit T-Rex 2 price, availability

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is available on the Amazfit US site and its pricing starts from $229.99 (roughly Rs. 18,000). It is listed to offer Astro Black & Gold, Desert Khaki, Ember Black, and Wild Green colour options. This Amazfit smartwatch will be available in Italy, France, and Germany from June 1 for a starting price of EUR 229.9 (roughly Rs. 19,000).

Amazfit T-Rex 2 specifications, features

The recent Amazfit smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 454x454 pixels resolution. The Amazfit T-Rex 2 packs a 500mAh rated battery that is claimed to take about 2 hours to reach full charge. According to the company, this smartwatch can last up to 24 days of normal use. There is a Battery Saver Mode that is claimed to extend the battery backup to up to 45 days.

Huami has packed the Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch with a dual-band positioning and offers support for five-satellite navigation systems. Using these high-precision real-time navigation features, users can track their route through crowded cities and across natural trails. One can also import popular trails from the Zepp App. This smartwatch is designed to offer military-grade durability. Amazfit T-Rex 2 can operate under extreme temperatures as low as -30 degrees Celsius, claims the company. Furthermore, it offers 10 ATM water resistance, which is said to allow the smartwatch to resist water-pressure equivalent to up to 100 meters.

This smartwatch can prompt users to take a blood oxygen saturation test if it detects major altitude changes. The Amazfit T-Rex 2 can also be set to constantly monitor blood oxygen levels. Moreover, it includes over 150 sports modes and features ExerSense technology that can automatically recognise eight types of sports movements.

