Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch has been set to launch in India on July 16 at 12pm. It has been introduced in the global market on Wednesday. The newly unveiled smartwatch sports a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen along with always-on display technology. The company claims that the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini features more than 120 sports modes as well as health and fitness monitoring, including heart rate and SpO2, and more. In addition to this, the smartwatch claims to offer a battery life of up to 15 days.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini price in India, availability

The GTS 4 Mini smartwatch from Amazfit will launch in India at Rs. 6,999 on the launch day. However, it will be available at Rs. 7,999 after that. It will be available to purchase from Amazon and Amazfit India official website.

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini will be available for purchase in Midnight Black, Mint Blue, Moonlight White, and Flamingo Pink colour variants.

Moreover, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch was unveiled today in the United States with a price tag of $199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,000).

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini specifications, features

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch sports a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 336x384 pixels. It features always-on display technology and a 309ppi pixel density. It comes with an aluminium alloy middle frame and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. The smartwatch is rated 5ATM, which essentially means that it is water-resistant up to 50m. The wearable has a built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistance.

Other features in the Amazfit GTS 4 mini include BioTracker and 3 PPG for 24-hour heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. The smartwatch offers sleep tracking, activity tracking, and more than 120 sports modes, including Walking, running, cycling, yoga, and more. It also supports five satellite positioning systems, a blood oxygen saturation level tracker, a stress level tracker, weather updates, smart notifications, a stopwatch, alarm clock, and sedentary reminders.

The smartwatch comes with a 270mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 15 days of life with typical usage from a full charge and up to 45 days while on battery saver mode.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.