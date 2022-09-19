Amazfit GTS 4 launched in India on Monday, making it the third GT 4 series smartwatch to arrive in India. The company has previously released the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini and GTR 4 smartwatches in the country. Priced over Rs. 15,000, the Amazfit GTS 4 is placed in the premium smartwatch segment in India. A standout feature of this smartwatch is the built-in dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna technology that can be used for real-time GPS tracking. The Amazfit GTS 4, along with the GTR 4, already launched globally on September 1.

Amazfit GTS 4 price in India, availability

The Amazfit GTS 4 can currently be pre-ordered from the Amazfit India site and Amazon for Rs. 16,999. It will go on sale for the first time starting from September 22. This Amazfit smartwatch is offered in Infinite Black, Misty White, and Rosebud Pink colours.

Amazfit GTS 4 specifications, features

This premium smartwatch sports a 1.75-inch HD (390x450 pixels) AMOLED display with over 150 watches faces and matching always-on displays. The Amazfit GTS 4 has a lightweight aluminium alloy middle frame with a navigation crown on the right side.

The Amazfit GTS 4 can be used for real-time navigation, thanks to the built-in dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna technology and support for six satellite positioning systems. It also includes over 150 sports modes. The smartwatch is programmed to automatically recognise 15 strength training exercises and eight sports.

This Amazfit smartwatch is equipped with an all-new BioTracker 4.0 PPG biometric optical sensor. This sensor offers its users 24/7 heart rate tracking, blood oxygen and stress monitoring, and sleep quality tracking. The Amazfit GTS 4 can also be used to test the four health metrics with a single tap.

It runs on Zepp OS 2.0 with a rich ecosystem of mini apps, including GoPro and Home Connect. The smartwatch also features a built-in speaker and microphone for Bluetooth calling support.

The Amazfit GTS 4 weighs only 27g and is 9.9mm thin. It features a 300mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 8 days of backup. There is also a Battery Saver Mode that allows the use of features like sports modes, health tracking, and more while saving power.

