Amazfit GTS 2 New Version launch in India has been set for June 5, the company announced on its website. The smartwatch will be available for purchase on Amazon India as it is listed on the e-commerce website ahead of its launch. The new model looks a lot like the Amazfit GTS 2 that was launched in December 2020, however, it should have some incremental updates. One of the features is an improved haptic vibration for crisper feedback. It is also claimed to be convenient for wearing in both left and right hand because it can be rotated.

The Amazfit GTS 2 New Version launch in India will take place on June 5 at 12pm (noon). It will be available for purchase from the company website as well as Amazon in Petal Pink and Space Black colour options.

The price and availability details are not known yet. The Amazfit GTS 2 was launched in India at a price of Rs 12,999.

Amazfit GTS 2 New Version specifications

As per the company website, the Amazfit GTS 2 New Version will come with a rectangular 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 348x442 pixels resolution, 341ppi of pixel density, and Alway-on Display feature. The smartwatch can be rotated and can be worn in the left or right hand. Furthermore, it also comes with a lock feature that allows wearers to put a password for privacy and security purposes. It comes with an aluminium alloy body.

The Amazfit GTS 2 New Version is equipped with a BioTracker 2 PPG biological data sensor developed by Huami to measure blood-oxygen saturation. It can also monitor heart rate as well as sleep quality. The wearable offers Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) health assessment system, and comes with 90 built-in sports modes. It features 5ATM water-resistance and comes with Alexa built-in.

The Amazfit GTS 2 New Version supports controlling mobile music playback through the watch, and comes with local music storage. The smartwatch packs a 246mAh battery that can offer 3 days of heavy use or up to 6 days of regular use. It allows receiving Bluetooth calls as well as notifications from social media apps.

