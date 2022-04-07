Technology News
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version smartwatch is set to be launched in India on April 11.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 7 April 2022 17:01 IST
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version comes with sleep quality monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking

Highlights
  • Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version can be purchased via Amazon
  • The smartwatch comes with a 1.55-inch AMOLED display
  • Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version doesn’t come with a barometric altimeter

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version price in India has officially been confirmed by Huami. The smartwatch is set to be launched in India on April 11 at 12pm (noon). The Chinese company, through the upcoming wearable's name, reveals that its new offering is an updated version of the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini that was launched in December 2020. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version sports a 1.55-inch AMOLED screen and a lot of the features remain the same as the vanilla Amazfit GTS 2 Mini. The wearable will be available in India in three colour options and can be purchased via Amazon.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version price in India

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version is priced at an MRP of Rs. 5,999 but will go on sale at an introductory price of Rs. 4,999. The special launch price is valid only for April 11. The wearable will go on sale starting April 11, as per a microsite on Amazon.

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version is available in three new colour options 一 Breeze Blue, Flamingo Pink and Meteor Black. The current version of the wearable is available in Flamingo Pink, Meteor Black, and Sage green colour options.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version specifications

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version comes with a 1.55-inch (306x354 pixels) AMOLED display that supports 450 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch is made of an aluminium alloy, is 8.95mm thick, and weighs 19.5 grams. For fitness enthusiasts, it includes a PPG optical sensor along with Huami BioTracker 2 to provide 24x7 heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch also provides resting heart rate tracking, heart rate zones, and high heart rate alerts.

Like the previous edition, the new version of the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini comes with heart rate monitoring and Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) measurement. This is based on Huami's proprietary oxygen data AI engine and is not medically approved — just like with the latest Apple Watch and some other smartwatches.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version also comes with sleep quality monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and stress monitoring. Additionally, the smartwatch offers over 68 preloaded sports modes, including running, cycling, and swimming. It is also designed to provide notifications about exercise stages, conditions, and heart rate zones during workouts.

The new version of the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini does not come with a barometric altimeter, meaning that it does not support sports modes like alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, skiing, snowboarding double, and snowboarding single.

Users will get Bluetooth connectivity on the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini. Besides, the smartwatch packs a 220mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 14 days of typical usage on a single charge. The wearable is rated 5 ATM for water resistance.

Strap Colour Breeze Blue, Flamingo Pink, Meteor Black
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Further reading: Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version, Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version price in India, Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version specifications, Huami
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Vivo Y21G With Dual Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
How Russia-Ukraine Conflict Has Put Cryptocurrencies in Spotlight

