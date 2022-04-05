Technology News
loading

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version India Launch Date Set for April 11: Specifications, Features

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version will be available in three new colour options.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 5 April 2022 15:29 IST
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version India Launch Date Set for April 11: Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version comes with a 1.55-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version will go on sale on April 11 at 12pm
  • The price of the new version of the smartwatch is not known as of yet
  • New version of the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini does not come with a barometric alt

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version is set to be launched in India on April 11. The Huami-owned brand, through the upcoming wearable's moniker, isn't holding back from highlighting that its new offering is an updated version of the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini that was launched in December 2020. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version sports a 1.55-inch AMOLED screen and a lot of the features remain the same as in Amazfit GTS 2 Mini. The wearable will be available in India in three colour options and can be purchased via Amazon.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version price in India, availability

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version will go on sale on April 11 at 12pm IST, as per a microsite on Amazon. The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini was priced at Rs. 6,999 during the time of its launch and it is still available for the same price via Amazon. The price of the new version of the smartwatch is not known as of yet. It can be purchased via Amazon.

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version is available in three new colour options 一 Flamingo Pink, Midnight Black, and Sage Green. The current version of the wearable is available in Breeze Blue, Flamingo Pink, and Meteor Black colour options.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version specifications

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version comes with a 1.55-inch (306x354 pixels) AMOLED display that supports 450 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch is made of an aluminium alloy, is 8.95mm thick, and weighs 19.5 grams. For fitness enthusiasts, it includes a PPG optical sensor along with Huami BioTracker 2 to provide 24x7 heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch also provides resting heart rate tracking, heart rate zones, and high heart rate alerts.

Like the previous edition, the new version of the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini comes with heart rate monitoring and Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) measurement. This is based on Huami's proprietary oxygen data AI engine and is not medically approved — just like with the latest Apple Watch and some other smartwatches.

The new version also comes with sleep quality monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and stress monitoring. Additionally, the smartwatch offers over 68 preloaded sports modes, including running, cycling, and swimming. It is also designed to provide notifications about exercise stages, conditions, and heart rate zones during workouts.

The new version of the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini does not come with a barometric altimeter, meaning that it does not support sports modes like alpine skiing, Cross-country skiing, skiing, snowboarding double, and snowboarding single.

In terms of compatibility, users will get Bluetooth connectivity support. Besides, the smartwatch packs a 220mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 14 days of typical usage on a single charge. The wearable rated 5 ATM for water resistance.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version

Strap Colour Breeze Blue, Flamingo Pink, Meteor Black
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version, Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version price in India, Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version specifications, Huami
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Hertz Car Rental Company to Buy Up to 65,000 Electric Vehicles From Polestar
Best Deals on iPhone 12 That You Can Grab Right Now
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version India Launch Date Set for April 11: Specifications, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Some Ola S1 Pro Users Facing Reverse Mode Accelerator Glitch, Sudden Shutdowns
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  3. Elon Musk to Join Twitter's Board of Directors
  4. Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  5. iQoo Neo 6 Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch, Specifications Tipped
  6. India Orders Blocking of 18 YouTube-Based News Channels: Here’s Why
  7. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped: Details
  9. Xiaomi 12 Pro Will Be Available in India Soon via Amazon
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Go on Sale in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Tip Design, Suggest Thinner Bezels
  2. EU Ministers Claim Digital Euro Could Introduce Additional Privacy Safeguards
  3. Amazon Mobile Savings Days, TV Savings Days Sales Now Live: Top Discounts, Offers
  4. Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Max‌ Prices Hiked in India: Here’s How Much They Cost Now
  5. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Specifications, Price in India Allegedly Leak Ahead of April 12 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Live Firmware Update Brings 360 Audio Feature: Report
  7. Over 600 Social Media Accounts of the Government Hacked Since 2017: Anurag Thakur
  8. Elon Musk to Join Twitter's Board of Directors After Becoming Biggest Stakeholder
  9. Amazon Secures Several Rocket Launches for Its Project Kuiper Satellite Broadband Network
  10. PUBG and BGMI Are the Same, Tencent Misled Indian Government, Should Be Banned: NGO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.