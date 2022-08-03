Technology News
Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 Marketing Images Leaked: All You Need to Know

Amazfit GTR 4 features a leather strap option.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 3 August 2022 11:09 IST
Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 Marketing Images Leaked: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: GSMArena

Amazfit GTS 4 sports a square 1.75-inch AMOLED display

Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 first images surfaced online a few days back. The latest marketing images of the upcoming smartwatches have also been spotted now. The leaked images show the Amazfit GTR 4 sporting a round 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen along with leather, silicone and nylon fabric straps. On the other hand, the Amazfit GTS 4 also appears to carry silicone and nylon fabric straps while it does not seem to have a leather one, like the GTR 4. The wearables are said to be the successor of the Amazfit GTR 3 and the GTS 3.

A report from GSMArena has revealed a bunch of official marketing images of the upcoming Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches. The leaked images reveal that the Amazfit GTR 4 with codename Berlin features leather, silicone and nylon fabric straps. The wearable also sports a round 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen display. The images show that the upcoming smartwatch from Amazfit carries an aluminium alloy frame in black and silver colours.

On the other hand, the Amazfit GTS 4 with codename Lille can be seen sporting a square 1.75-inch AMOLED display along with an aluminium frame in black or gold colours. Unlike the GTR 4, the GTS 4 smartwatch does not feature a leather strap. It carries silicone and nylon fabric straps only, as per the images. Moreover, the images revealed in the report showcase the smartwatches being used as an accessory for several sports-related activities as well as some lifestyle activities.

The report has mentioned the source of the Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 images and credited tipster Slava Ukraini for the leak. Last month, another report revealed the first images of the Amazfit GTR 4 and Amazfit GTS 4 last month also. However, the report did not mention any source for the images.

Amazfit is yet to reveal the launch dates for the purported wearables.

The upcoming Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches are said to be the successor of the Amazfit GTR 3 and the GTS 3, respectively.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit GTR 4, Amazfit GTS 4, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3, Amazfit
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
