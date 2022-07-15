Technology News
loading

Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 Images, Specifications Leaked: All You Need to Know

Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 are expected to run on Zepp OS 2.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 15 July 2022 13:02 IST
Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 Images, Specifications Leaked: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: GSM Arena

The straps of Amazfit GTS 4 are expected to be available in Black, Brown, and Rose Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Amazfit GTR 4 could sport a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display
  • Amazfit GTS 4 will reportedly offer 7 days of battery backup
  • The wearables from Amazfit will track over 150 sport modes

Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 images have surfaced online, along with specifications for both wearables. The purported successors to the GTR 3 and the GTS 3 smartwatches. The Amazfit GTR 4 is expected to sport a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen display while the GTS 4 is said to feature a 1.75-inch rectangular AMOLED display. Both the smartwatches are said to house a range of features including the ability to track over 150 sports modes and dual-band GPS. Meanwhile, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch India launch date has been set for July 16.

Images of the purported Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches were revealed in a report by GSM Arena. As mentioned earlier, the wearables are said to be the successor of the GTR 3 and the GTS 3. The Amazfit GTR 3 and the GTS 3 were launched in India in October 2021 with support for over 150 sports modes and automatic detection for 8 sports.

It is worth noting that the GSMArena report does not mention the source of the Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 images, or their specifications. The company is yet to reveal a launch date for the purported wearables. Meanwhile, the recently announced Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch with a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen and Bluetooth v5.2 is set to launch in India on July 16 at 12pm.

Amazfit GTR 4 specifications (expected)

According to the report, the Amazfit GTR 4 will sport a 1.43-inch round AMOLED touchscreen display with a 466x466 pixel resolution and Always-on Display (AoD) functionality. It will run on Zepp OS 2 and will come with an aluminium alloy cover in silver and black colours. The wearable will house a side button and crown element on the right side, while the straps could be made from leather, nylon, or silicone, according to the report.

The Chinese company is said to offer over 200 watch faces for the Amazfit GTR 4 along with 30 animated versions. The wearable from Amazfit will track over 150 sport modes and is said to come with features including automatic recognition, sports guidance, and workout analysis. The 4PD BioTracker 4.0 PPG optical sensor is expected to offer precise measurements throughout the day for heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress levels.

The Amazfit GTR 4 is said to house a microphone and speaker with Bluetooth calling support, dual-band GPS, and music playback. The smartwatch will be equipped with built-in Amazon Alexa in specific locations. The wearable will also come with pre-loaded first party Amazfit apps and will support ‘an enriched Mini App ecosystem', according to the report. The smartwatch from Amazfit is said to pack a 475mAh battery with 12 days of typical usage.

Amazfit GTS 4 specifications (expected)

The Amazfit GTS 4 will feature a 1.75-inch rectangular AMOLED display with resolution of 390x450 pixels. The wearable will feature an aluminium casing and crown element. The smartwatch is said to be 9.9mm thick and weigh 27g. The watch straps are expected to be available in Black, Brown, and Rose Gold colour options, with either nylon or silicone straps.

Similar to the Amazfit GTR 4, the GTS 4 is also expected to run on Zepp OS 2. Amazfit is said to offer over 200 watch faces for the Amazfit GTR S along with 30 animated versions. The GTS 4 will track over 150 sport modes and is expected to come with features including automatic recognition, sports guidance, and workout analysis. The 4PD BioTracker 4.0 PPG optical sensor is said to offer precise measurements all day long for heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress levels.

The Amazfit GTS 4 will reportedly feature a microphone and speaker with Bluetooth calling support, dual-band GPS, and music playback. The wearable will be equipped with built-in Amazon Alexa in specific locations. The wearable will also house pre-loaded first party Amazfit apps and is also said to support ‘an enriched Mini App ecosystem'. The Amazfit GTS 4 will come with 300mAh battery capacity which is up to 7 days of battery life, according to the report.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit, Amazfit GTR 4, Amazfit GTR 4 specifications, Amazfit GTS 4, Amazfit GTS 4 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Railways Launches Updated App To Allow Live-Tracking Of Mumbai Local Trains

Related Stories

Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 Images, Specifications Leaked: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  2. Can Nothing Phone 1's 'Pure Instinct' Bring the Joy Back? Here's What We Think
  3. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  4. Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Is a Crash and Burn
  5. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  6. All You Need to Know About Shoorveer, the Next Disney+ Hotstar Series
  7. iQoo 9T 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian Variant Price, Alleged Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  10. Railways Launches Real-Time Tracking Of Mumbai Local Trains On its App
#Latest Stories
  1. Thor Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi Reportedly Received a Mandate to Keep MCU Movie Under 2 Hours
  2. NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT Madras Best Engineering College in India, Check Full List
  3. Wordle: The Party Game Set to Release as Multiplayer Board Game on October 1
  4. Polygon Picked by Walt Disney to Participate in Its Accelerator Program: Here's What It Means
  5. Mastercard Teams With Digital Assets Gateway Provider Fasset to Drive Crypto Adoption in Indonesia
  6. Xiaomi India Elevates Muralikrishnan B to President, 1 Month After Leadership Rejig
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 18 Launch
  8. NASA’s James Webb Telescope to Help Study Early Cosmic History, Identify Life Outside Our Solar System
  9. Bitcoin Manages to Climb Yet Again to Hold Above $20,500 While Altcoins Try and Wipe Early Week Losses
  10. Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 Images, Specifications Leaked: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.