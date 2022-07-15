Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 images have surfaced online, along with specifications for both wearables. The purported successors to the GTR 3 and the GTS 3 smartwatches. The Amazfit GTR 4 is expected to sport a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen display while the GTS 4 is said to feature a 1.75-inch rectangular AMOLED display. Both the smartwatches are said to house a range of features including the ability to track over 150 sports modes and dual-band GPS. Meanwhile, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch India launch date has been set for July 16.

Images of the purported Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches were revealed in a report by GSM Arena. As mentioned earlier, the wearables are said to be the successor of the GTR 3 and the GTS 3. The Amazfit GTR 3 and the GTS 3 were launched in India in October 2021 with support for over 150 sports modes and automatic detection for 8 sports.

It is worth noting that the GSMArena report does not mention the source of the Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 images, or their specifications. The company is yet to reveal a launch date for the purported wearables. Meanwhile, the recently announced Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch with a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen and Bluetooth v5.2 is set to launch in India on July 16 at 12pm.

Amazfit GTR 4 specifications (expected)

According to the report, the Amazfit GTR 4 will sport a 1.43-inch round AMOLED touchscreen display with a 466x466 pixel resolution and Always-on Display (AoD) functionality. It will run on Zepp OS 2 and will come with an aluminium alloy cover in silver and black colours. The wearable will house a side button and crown element on the right side, while the straps could be made from leather, nylon, or silicone, according to the report.

The Chinese company is said to offer over 200 watch faces for the Amazfit GTR 4 along with 30 animated versions. The wearable from Amazfit will track over 150 sport modes and is said to come with features including automatic recognition, sports guidance, and workout analysis. The 4PD BioTracker 4.0 PPG optical sensor is expected to offer precise measurements throughout the day for heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress levels.

The Amazfit GTR 4 is said to house a microphone and speaker with Bluetooth calling support, dual-band GPS, and music playback. The smartwatch will be equipped with built-in Amazon Alexa in specific locations. The wearable will also come with pre-loaded first party Amazfit apps and will support ‘an enriched Mini App ecosystem', according to the report. The smartwatch from Amazfit is said to pack a 475mAh battery with 12 days of typical usage.

Amazfit GTS 4 specifications (expected)

The Amazfit GTS 4 will feature a 1.75-inch rectangular AMOLED display with resolution of 390x450 pixels. The wearable will feature an aluminium casing and crown element. The smartwatch is said to be 9.9mm thick and weigh 27g. The watch straps are expected to be available in Black, Brown, and Rose Gold colour options, with either nylon or silicone straps.

Similar to the Amazfit GTR 4, the GTS 4 is also expected to run on Zepp OS 2. Amazfit is said to offer over 200 watch faces for the Amazfit GTR S along with 30 animated versions. The GTS 4 will track over 150 sport modes and is expected to come with features including automatic recognition, sports guidance, and workout analysis. The 4PD BioTracker 4.0 PPG optical sensor is said to offer precise measurements all day long for heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress levels.

The Amazfit GTS 4 will reportedly feature a microphone and speaker with Bluetooth calling support, dual-band GPS, and music playback. The wearable will be equipped with built-in Amazon Alexa in specific locations. The wearable will also house pre-loaded first party Amazfit apps and is also said to support ‘an enriched Mini App ecosystem'. The Amazfit GTS 4 will come with 300mAh battery capacity which is up to 7 days of battery life, according to the report.

