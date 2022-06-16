Technology News
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edited With Stainless Steel Body, Ultra HD Display Launched: Details

The limited edition of the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro comes with a Noir and Brown leather strap.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 16 June 2022 13:39 IST
Photo Credit: Amazfit

Highlights
  • Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition is made from stainless steel
  • The smartwatch is priced at a discount rate of $210 (roughly Rs.16,400)
  • The Limited Edition GTR 3 Pro comes in Mystic Silver, Sleek Gold colours

Amazfit has unveiled a limited edition of its Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has identical specifications to the standard GTR 3 Pro, but it differs in terms of its design and strap material. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition comes with a flat-screen design, whereas the standard GTR 3 Pro sports a round display. The frame of the Limited Edition is made from stainless steel, and the strap is made of leather, unlike the standard one. Apart from that, most of the features remain the same.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition price, availability

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition has been priced at $210 (roughly Rs.16,400) for a limited period.

Meanwhile, the standard model of the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro was launched at Rs.18,999 in India.

The limited edition of the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is available to purchase from the Amazfit website. Buyers will also get an option to choose between Mystic Silver and Sleek Gold colour variants for this smartwatch.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition design, specifications

The new Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition smartwatch sports a flat-screen with a 1.45-inch Ultra-HD AMOLED display. The display offers a 1,000nits peak brightness and the smartwatch now comes with a stainless steel body along with a Noir and Brown leather strap. It also sports tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating, just like the standard model. However, the hardware buttons and the brackets of the limited edition of the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro seem a bit flatter and blocky, unlike the standard model.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch features a gamut of health tracking sensors that can monitor the user's heart rate, blood oxygen saturation level, stress, and sleep and has more than 150 sports mode.

In terms of battery capacity, the smartwatch packs a 450mAh battery and can last up to 12 days on a single charge. The limited edition of the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch supports Zepp OS and App-support.

Moreover, the design of the Limited Edition smartwatch is also claimed to be inspired by the Bauhaus Movement. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition carries the same specs as the standard model.

To recall, the standard model of the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro was launched in India in October last year.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition
Bitcoin Rallies Past $22,000 as US Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate by 0.75 Percent

