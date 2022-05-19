Technology News
Amazfit GTR 2 New Version With Support for Over 90 Sports Modes, Set to Launch in India on May 23

Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) new version sports a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 19 May 2022 19:02 IST
Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) New Version is launched in two colour options

Highlights
  • Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) is said to offer 11-day battery life
  • It is 5ATM water-resistant, and supports smart notifications
  • Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) comes with heart rate, and SpO2 monitoring

Amazfit GTR 2 New Version, a redesigned version of the Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch, will be launched in India on May 23. According to the official website, the new version of the wearable will have a few changes in design, and capabilities. The specifications of the smartwatch are largely the same as the Amazfit GTR 2. The new version sports a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display, two physical buttons, support for 90 sports modes, and up to 14 days of battery life.

Amazfit GTR 2 New Version price, availability

Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) new version price in India starts at Rs. 12,999. It will retail on Flipkart, and the company website in Black and Grey colour options.

The original Amazfit GTR 2's Sports Edition was launched at a price of Rs. 12,999, and the Classic Edition had a launch price of Rs. 13,499.

Amazfit GTR 2 New Version specifications

The specifications of the Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) new version are quite similar to the original Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch. Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) also sports a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display that offers 326ppi pixel density. It has an Always-on Display feature, and two buttons. Unlike the original variant that was launched with 12 professional sports modes, the new version gets support for over 90 sports modes.

Health-related features on the Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) new version include blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, a heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and stress level monitoring. The wearable also supports smart notifications, Bluetooth calling, virtual assistants, and music control. The smartwatch is claimed to provide up to 11 days of battery life, which can be extended up to 14 days. The wearable also comes with a 5ATM water-resistance rating.

