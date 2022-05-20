Amazfit GTR 2 New Version smartwatch with battery life of up to 11 hours with typical usage launched. The smartwatch has been launched at Rs. 11,999 and is exclusively available on Flipkart and Amazfit official website. The new smartwatch will go on sale in India on May 23 and for the first day the company is offering the smartwatch at a special launch price of Rs. 10,999. The smartwatch features an HD AMOLED touchscreen display and offers Bluetooth calling. The company is offering the smartwatch in two colours, Black and Grey.

Amazfit GTR 2 New Version price, availability

The company has launched the smartwatch at Rs. 11,999, but the smartwatch will be available for a special launch price of Rs. 10,999 for the first day. The Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) new version will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart and Amazfit's official website on May 23.

Although Amazfit is marketing the smartwatch as the 'New Version' there is little to no difference between the one launched in 2020 and the one being launched now. The Amazfit GTR 2 (2020) is currently being sold for a higher price of Rs. 12,999, whereas the Amazfit GTR (2022) has been launched at a lower price

Amazfit GTR 2 New Version specifications

The Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display protected with 3D Corning Gorilla curved glass that gets an anti-fingerprint coatings to keep the scratches away from the touchscreen. The screen of GTR 2 New Version is fully rotatable to cater to both left and right-handed users. It offers over 50 watch face options and comes with an always-on display.

Amazfit is offering heart-rate monitoring and BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensors for monitoring health on the GTR 2 (2022). The BioTracker also supports OxygenBeats to track blood-oxygen saturation. It also provides stress level monitoring, sleep quality monitoring, and PAI health assessment. The smartwatch also includes over 90 built-in sports modes and is also waterproof to 5 ATMs.

The new smartwatch from Amazfit offers 3GB of local music storage that allows users to listen to music without their phone. The Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) also features a wear detection function that locks the watch to protect it from security threats.

Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) Classic model weighs about 39g without strap, whereas the Sport model is lighter at 24.7g without strap . The smartwatch is packed with a 471mAh battery, which is claimed to run for 11 days with typical usage and 6 days under heavy usage. The battery can fully charge in about 2.5 hours. The smartwatch will come with Zepp OS and will support devices running Android 5 or iOS 10 and above.