Technology News
loading

Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro With 5ATM Water Resistance Announced, Coming Soon to India

Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro house a battery capacity of 280mAh.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 17 June 2022 15:58 IST
Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro With 5ATM Water Resistance Announced, Coming Soon to India

Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit Bip 3 supports 60 sports modes while the Bip 3 Pro support 61 sports modes

Highlights
  • Amazfit Bip 3 comes in Black, Blue, and Pink
  • Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Black, Cream, and Pink colours
  • Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro sports a 1.69-inch TFT touchscreen dial

Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro has been announced in India. Both the wearable from Amazfit by Huami come with a 1.69-inch TFT display. The smartwatch sports multiple health and activity sensors and features about 60 sports modes including running, walking, cycling among others. The wearables house a battery capacity of 280mAh and come with a water resistance of 5ATM. The Bip 3 Pro comes with four satellite positioning system which is not featured in the Bip 3.

Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro price

Globally, the Amazfit Bip 3 pricing and availability in India haven't been announced yet, but a "Coming Soon" page is live for both the Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro on Amazfit's India website. Globally, the Bip 3 is priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,700) while the Bip 3 Pro comes at a price of $69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,500).

The Bip 3 will be available in Black, Blue, and Pink colour options while the Bip 3 Pro is available in Black, Cream, and Pink colour options. The Amazfit Bip 3 has also been listed on Amazon India, hinting at imminent launch.

Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro specifications

The Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro sports a 1.69-inch TFT touchscreen dial with a 240 x 280 resolution and 218PPI. The wearables feature a silicone quick release strap with a classic pin buckle. The watches also sport tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating with one button on the dial.

Both the smartwatches from Amazfit house a number of health tracking sensors that can monitor the user's heart rate, blood oxygen saturation level, stress, and sleep. The Bip 3 from Amazfit support 60 sports modes while the Bip 3 Pro support 61 sports modes with the additional one being open water swimming.

In terms of battery capacity, both wearables pack a 280mAh battery and can last up to 14 days on a single charge. The Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro supports Android 7.0 and above and iOS 12.0 and above along with Bluetooth v5. The wearable also features multiple movement sensors. The four satellite GPS is a sensor that's exclusive to the Bip 3 pro.

Both the Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro come with 5ATM water resistance.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit, Amazfit Bip 3, Amazfit Bip 3 specifications, Amazfit Bip 3 price, Amazfit Bip 3 Pro, Amazfit Bip 3 Pro price, Amazfit Bip 3 Pro specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Huobi Thailand to Shut Down After Thai SEC Cancels Exchange License

Related Stories

Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro With 5ATM Water Resistance Announced, Coming Soon to India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi Has Revealed
  3. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: Here Are the Best Offers
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  6. Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch on June 22, Specifications Confirmed
  8. Xiaomi Pad 5 Review: The Android Tablet Experience Done Right
  9. Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) Pre-Orders to Begin in India on June 17
  10. Nothing to Auction First 100 Units of Phone 1 on StockX
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Camera Improvements With June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  2. TRON DAO Withdraw 2.5 Billion TRX From Binance to Re-Peg USDD Stablecoin
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone, Vanguard Season 4 Arrives on June 22: All You Need to Know
  4. Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro With 5ATM Water Resistance Announced, Coming Soon to India
  5. Jio Adds 16.8 Lakh Subscribers in April, Airtel Gains 8.1 Lakhs: TRAI Report
  6. Huobi Thailand to Shut Down After Thai SEC Cancels Exchange License
  7. Activision Blizzard Board Says Executives Didn't Ignore Sexual Harassment
  8. ‘Demonic’ Threat Looms Large Over Crypto Wallets, Metamask and Phantom Deploy Security Patches
  9. Google Pixel Watch to Be Offered in a Variety of Band Options: Report
  10. NASA’s Perseverance Discovers Mysterious “Piece Of Thermal Blanket” On Mars
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.