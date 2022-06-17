Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro has been announced in India. Both the wearable from Amazfit by Huami come with a 1.69-inch TFT display. The smartwatch sports multiple health and activity sensors and features about 60 sports modes including running, walking, cycling among others. The wearables house a battery capacity of 280mAh and come with a water resistance of 5ATM. The Bip 3 Pro comes with four satellite positioning system which is not featured in the Bip 3.

Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro price

Globally, the Amazfit Bip 3 pricing and availability in India haven't been announced yet, but a "Coming Soon" page is live for both the Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro on Amazfit's India website. Globally, the Bip 3 is priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,700) while the Bip 3 Pro comes at a price of $69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,500).

The Bip 3 will be available in Black, Blue, and Pink colour options while the Bip 3 Pro is available in Black, Cream, and Pink colour options. The Amazfit Bip 3 has also been listed on Amazon India, hinting at imminent launch.

Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro specifications

The Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro sports a 1.69-inch TFT touchscreen dial with a 240 x 280 resolution and 218PPI. The wearables feature a silicone quick release strap with a classic pin buckle. The watches also sport tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating with one button on the dial.

Both the smartwatches from Amazfit house a number of health tracking sensors that can monitor the user's heart rate, blood oxygen saturation level, stress, and sleep. The Bip 3 from Amazfit support 60 sports modes while the Bip 3 Pro support 61 sports modes with the additional one being open water swimming.

In terms of battery capacity, both wearables pack a 280mAh battery and can last up to 14 days on a single charge. The Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro supports Android 7.0 and above and iOS 12.0 and above along with Bluetooth v5. The wearable also features multiple movement sensors. The four satellite GPS is a sensor that's exclusive to the Bip 3 pro.

Both the Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro come with 5ATM water resistance.

