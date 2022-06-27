Amazfit Bip 3 and Amazfit Bip 3 Pro smartwatches were launched in India on Monday. The smartwatches are quite similar to each other in terms of specifications and features. As per the company, the prime difference between the Bip 3 and the Bip 3 Pro is GPS. The Pro model supports four satellite positioning systems that help the wearer track movement with high precision. The wearables specifications have already been revealed and they come with a 1.69-inch display, up to 14 days of battery life, and 5ATM water resistance.

Amazfit Bip 3, Amazfit Bip 3 Pro price in India, availability

The Amazfit Bip 3 has been priced at Rs. 3,499 but it will be available for Rs. 2,999 till 11.59pm on June 27 on Amazfit's official website and Amazon India. The Amazfit Bip 3 smartwatch comes in Black, Blue and Pink colour options. As per Amazfit, the priority delivery of pre-orders started on June 27 from 12pm (noon). Furthermore, five random pre-orders before 12pm on June 27 will also get Amazfit Strap worth Rs. 999.

As for the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro, the price, colour, and availability are not known yet. This space will be updated once we get any information on these from the company.

Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro specifications

As mentioned, the specifications of the Amazfit Bip 3 and the Bip 3 Pro are quite similar. They come with a plastic bottom case and a single crown. The wearables are equipped with a 1.69-inch TFT display with 240x280 pixels and 218ppi. There is a 2.5D tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating protection on the display. The smartwatch comes with silicone straps with classic buckle design.

When it comes to sports and fitness-related features, both the Amazfit Bip 3 and the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro smartwatches offer support for 60 sports modes including indoor (freeform workouts such as free training, strength training, and yoga) as well as outdoor workouts such as cycling, running, and walking, dance and combat sports, and winter sports. The difference between the Amazfit Bip 3 and the Bip 3 Pro smartwatches is the GPS.

Health-related features in the Amazfit Bip 3 and the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro smartwatches include heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring (via BioTracker 2 PPG biometric sensor), stress and sleep tracking, breathing exercises, and female health tracking.

As far as the battery is concerned, both the Amazfit Bip 3 and the Bip 3 Pro smartwatches are claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The 280mAh battery can be fully charged in 2 hours, the company says. The wearables use Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, and is compatible with Android 7.0 and above as well as iOS 12.0 and above. It supports notifications of incoming calls, messages, reminders, and health as well as fitness data, which can also be accessed via Zepp App.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.