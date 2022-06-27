Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro Smartwatches With 1.69 Inch Display, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India

Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro Smartwatches With 1.69-Inch Display, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India

Both Amazfit Bip 3 and Amazfit Bip 3 Pro smartwatches have similar specifications.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 27 June 2022 13:50 IST
Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro Smartwatches With 1.69-Inch Display, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit Bip 3 and Amazfit Bip 3 Pro have similar design

Highlights
  • Amazfit Bip 3 comes in three colour options
  • Amazfit Bip 3 Pro price and availability is yet to be announced
  • Both wearables come with 5ATM water resistance rating

Amazfit Bip 3 and Amazfit Bip 3 Pro smartwatches were launched in India on Monday. The smartwatches are quite similar to each other in terms of specifications and features. As per the company, the prime difference between the Bip 3 and the Bip 3 Pro is GPS. The Pro model supports four satellite positioning systems that help the wearer track movement with high precision. The wearables specifications have already been revealed and they come with a 1.69-inch display, up to 14 days of battery life, and 5ATM water resistance.

Amazfit Bip 3, Amazfit Bip 3 Pro price in India, availability

The Amazfit Bip 3 has been priced at Rs. 3,499 but it will be available for Rs. 2,999 till 11.59pm on June 27 on Amazfit's official website and Amazon India. The Amazfit Bip 3 smartwatch comes in Black, Blue and Pink colour options. As per Amazfit, the priority delivery of pre-orders started on June 27 from 12pm (noon). Furthermore, five random pre-orders before 12pm on June 27 will also get Amazfit Strap worth Rs. 999.

As for the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro, the price, colour, and availability are not known yet. This space will be updated once we get any information on these from the company.

Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro specifications

As mentioned, the specifications of the Amazfit Bip 3 and the Bip 3 Pro are quite similar. They come with a plastic bottom case and a single crown. The wearables are equipped with a 1.69-inch TFT display with 240x280 pixels and 218ppi. There is a 2.5D tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating protection on the display. The smartwatch comes with silicone straps with classic buckle design.

When it comes to sports and fitness-related features, both the Amazfit Bip 3 and the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro smartwatches offer support for 60 sports modes including indoor (freeform workouts such as free training, strength training, and yoga) as well as outdoor workouts such as cycling, running, and walking, dance and combat sports, and winter sports. The difference between the Amazfit Bip 3 and the Bip 3 Pro smartwatches is the GPS.

Health-related features in the Amazfit Bip 3 and the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro smartwatches include heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring (via BioTracker 2 PPG biometric sensor), stress and sleep tracking, breathing exercises, and female health tracking.

As far as the battery is concerned, both the Amazfit Bip 3 and the Bip 3 Pro smartwatches are claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The 280mAh battery can be fully charged in 2 hours, the company says. The wearables use Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, and is compatible with Android 7.0 and above as well as iOS 12.0 and above. It supports notifications of incoming calls, messages, reminders, and health as well as fitness data, which can also be accessed via Zepp App.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit Bip 3, Amazfit Bip 3 Price in India, Amazfit Bip 3 Specifications, Amazfit Bip 3 Pro, Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Price in India, Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Specifications, Amazfit
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Australian Retail Giants Targeted in Facial Recognition Tech Complaint

Related Stories

Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro Smartwatches With 1.69-Inch Display, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Coming 'Soon' to India, Company Teases
  2. Apple Tipped to Launch a Slew of Hardware Till First Half of 2023: Details
  3. Apple Back to School 2022 Sale: Best Offers Available in India
  4. Poco X4 GT With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC Launched Globally: All Details
  5. Portronics Dash 12 TWS Speakers With 9 Hours Playback Time Launched in India: Details
  6. Google Nest Cam (Battery) Launched in India for Tata Play Subscribers
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Noise Nerve Pro Neckband Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  9. Watch the Trailer for Shoorveer, Out July 15 on Disney+ Hotstar
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Aspire 7 Refreshed With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Chip, GeForce GTX 1650 GPU in India: Details
  2. Motorola Edge X30 Pro aka Ultra Allegedly Certified by 3C, 125W Fast Charging Support Tipped
  3. Harmony Announces $1 Million Bounty to Help Return $100 Million Lost in Horizon Bridge Hack
  4. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Launch Set for July: Expected Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Sport Snapdragon 695 SoC
  6. NYC’s Times Square to Mark Presence in Metaverse, Time Magazine Partners The Sandbox
  7. YouTube Music Gets an Easy Way to View the 'Mixed for You' Playlist, Redesigns the Album UI on Android Tablets
  8. Zomato Shares Fall Over 6 Percent After It Announces Blinkit Acquisition
  9. Two Space Startups Authorised by IN-SPACe, Marks Beginning of Private Space Sector Launches in India
  10. Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Android 12 Spotted on Geekbench; Could Launch Soon in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.