Amazfit Bip 3 Series With 5ATM Water Resistance Set to Launch in India on June 27: Details

The Amazfit Bip 3 Series will launch in India exclusively on Amazon.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 23 June 2022 18:26 IST
Photo Credit: Amazfit

The Amazfit Bip 3 series offers a water resistance of 5ATM

  • Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro come with a 1.69-inch TFT display
  • The wearables sports multiple health and activity sensors
  • Amazfit Bip 3 will be available in Black, Blue, and Pink colours

Amazfit Bip 3 Series is all set to launch in India on June 27. The Bip 3 series includes the Amazfit Bip 3 and the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro. Both wearables from Amazfit come with a 1.69-inch TFT display. The smartwatches sport multiple health and activity sensors and feature over 60 sports modes, including running, walking, and cycling among others. The wearables come with a water resistance rating of 5ATM. The Amazfit Bip 3 series is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life.

Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro price in India, availability

The Amazfit Bip 3 has been priced at Rs. 3,499, and will be launched exclusively on Amazon and Amazfit's official website on June 27. However, the special launch price of the Bip 3 smartwatch has been announced at Rs. 2,999 by the company, which will be valid only on June 27.

The Amazfit Bip 3 smartwatch comes in Black, Blue and Pink colour options.

On the other hand, the company has not revealed the price, colour, and availability of the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro yet, but it is expected to be available soon for the buyers, according to the company.

Amazfit Bip 3 Series specifications

The Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro sport a 1.69-inch TFT touchscreen dial with a 240x280 pixels resolution and 218PPI. The wearables feature a silicone quick-release strap with a classic pin buckle. The watches also sport tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating, with one button on the dial.

The Amazfit Bip 3 series also features more than 50 watch faces.

Both the smartwatches feature several health tracking sensors that can monitor the user's heart rate, blood oxygen saturation level, stress, and sleep. The Bip 3 Series from Amazfit support more than 60 sports modes, including cycling, walking, and running as well as yoga, strength training, and free training.

Both the Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro come with 5ATM water resistance with up to 50 meters of water pressure, as per the company.

As mentioned above, the Amazfit Bip 3 and the Bip 3 Pro smartwatch are claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life and weigh 33g and 33.2g, respectively. The only difference between the two smartwatches, is that the Pro variant comes with built-in GPS, whereas the standard variant doesn't.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
