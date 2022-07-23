Technology News
loading

Amazfit Band 7 With 18 Days Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes Launched: Details

The newly unveiled Amazfit Band 7 resembles the recently launched Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 23 July 2022 00:24 IST
Amazfit Band 7 With 18 Days Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes Launched: Details

Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit Band 7 offers a 24/7 heart rate monitor

Highlights
  • Amazfit Band 7 sports a 1.47-inch HD AMOLED display
  • The wearable comes with a 24/7 heart rate and blood-oxygen monitor
  • Amazfit Band 7 features more than 50 watch faces

Amazfit Band 7 with over 120 sports modes was recently unveiled by the company. The wearable from Amazfit resembles the recently launched Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro. But, unlike the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro, the Amazfit Band 7 does not offer in-built GPS support. The newly launched wearable comes with a 1.47-inch HD AMOLED display, 24/7 heart rate and blood-oxygen monitor, in-built Amazon Alexa and more. The wearable is claimed to deliver up to 18 days of battery life with typical usage and up to 28 days with battery saver mode.

Amazfit Band 7 price, availability

The Amazfit Band 7 price has been set at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,650) and can be purchased from Amazfit official website. However, currently, it isn't available to purchase in India. Moreover, there isn't any information about the Indian launch of the wearable yet.

Although, buyers will get an option to purchase the wearable from Amazfit in Beige and Black colour variants along with an offering of additional strap colours options in Blue, Green, Orange and Pink.

Amazfit Band 7 specifications, features

The Amazfit Band 7 sports a 1.47-inch HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 198 x 368 pixels and a pixel density of 282 PPI. The wearable comes with Zepp OS. As expected, it comes with 18 days of battery life with typical use. Also, it can run up to 28 days of battery life with enabled battery saver mode. The wearable is claimed to features more than 50 watch faces along with 8 editable watch faces. Additionally, it comes with 120 sports modes.

On health and fitness front, the wearable offers a 24/7 heart rate monitor, SPO2 monitor, stress monitor and stress tracker and a menstrual cycle tracker. These features also send an alert to user when the health data drops abnormally low or jumps high.

The Amazfit Band 7 can also be paired with both Android and iOS devices via Bluetooth. The wearable can be connected om devices supporting Android 7.0 and above or Apple phones with iOS 12.0 and above. Furthermore, it has an in-built Amazon Alexa voice assistance support.

Other features of the Amazfit Band 7 include sedentary reminder, find my phone, alarm clock, stopwatch, do not disturb mode, phone call notifications, SMS notifications and more. It also has ExerSense algorithm that comes with smart recognition of movements like walking, running, being elliptical and rowing machine.

The Band 7 from Amazfit comes with a water-resistant rating of 5 ATM and weighs 28g.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit Band 7, Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro, Amazfit Band 7 Specifications, Amazfit
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Democrats Widen Scrutiny of US Tech Companies Over Abortion Data Privacy
Amazon's Top Communications Executive Jay Carney to Join Airbnb as Head of Policy

Related Stories

Amazfit Band 7 With 18 Days Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes Launched: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
  2. BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out in the Next 18-24 Months: Report
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Smartphones
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  6. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Amazon Prime Day Is Here: How to Get Free Prime Membership
  9. Domino’s Said to Consider Moving Business Away From Zomato, Swiggy: Details
  10. Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts Tonight: How to Prepare
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon's Top Communications Executive Jay Carney to Join Airbnb as Head of Policy
  2. Amazfit Band 7 With 18 Days Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes Launched: Details
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Is Now Live: Here Is All You Need to Know
  4. Democrats Widen Scrutiny of US Tech Companies Over Abortion Data Privacy
  5. Fastrack Reflex Play Smartwatch With Over 25 Multisports Modes Announced in India: Details
  6. Vodafone Idea Elevates Akshaya Moondra as CEO; to Replace Ravinder Takkar
  7. Tata Motors Bags Order to Supply, Operate and Maintain 1,500 Electric Buses For DTC
  8. RuPay Credit Cards Will Be Linked to UPI Platform in a Few Months: NPCI MD
  9. Thai Minister Backtracks on Spyware Admission as Government Denies Pegasus Use
  10. BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out in the Next 18-24 Months, 5G Services Under Testing: Report 
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.