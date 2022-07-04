Amazfit Band 7 With 18 Days Battery Life to Launch Later This Year: Report

Amazfit Band 7 is reportedly heading for a launch later this year. The smartwatch from Amazfit is said to be the successor of Amazfit Band 5. The wearable may sport a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen. The Band 7 is also expected to come with a PPG optical heart rate sensor along with other health and fitness features. Amazfit Band 7 is said to pack a 230mAh battery and is said to have a battery life of 18 days. The wearable could also feature 5 ATM water resistant capacity. Another smartwatch from Amazfit — the T-Rex 2 — is now available for pre-order in India.

According to a report by GSM Arena, the Amazfit Band 7, codenamed Bari, is set to launch later this year. The Band 7 is said to be the successor to the Amazfit Band 5, which was launched in 2020. The Band 7 is expected to carry a price tag of $50 (roughly Rs. 4,000)

Amazfit Band 7 specifications (rumoured)

The Amazfit Band 7 is said to sport a a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen with 194 x 368 pixels resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness. The wearable may pack 8MB RAM and 128MB storage.

The Band 7 from Amazfit is expected to feature over 100 sports modes along with automatic workout detection. The wearable could also sport a PPG optical heart rate sensor with 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and stress monitoring along with others. The Band 7 is also expected to come with features including smart notifications, alarms, reminders, weather information among others.

The Amazfit Band 7 will pair with Android 5 and above as well as iOS 10 and above and will support Bluetooth v5.1. The wearable is said to pack a 230mAh battery and is said to come with a battery life of 18 days with typical use or 9 days with continuous use. The Band 7 could come with a water resistant rating of 5 ATM and is said to weigh 28 grams.

As mentioned earlier, the T-Rex 2 from Amazfit is now available for pre-order in India and the deliveries of the smartwatch will begin on July 2. The rugged wearable from Amazfit was launched globally on May 24 and comes with a price tag of Rs. 15,999 in India.

