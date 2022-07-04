Technology News
Amazfit Band 7 With 18 Days Battery Life to Launch Later This Year: Report

Amazfit Band 7 may sport a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 4 July 2022 19:08 IST
The Band 7 is said to be the successor to the Amazfit Band 5

Highlights
  • Amazfit Band 7 is said to pack a 230mAh battery
  • Amazfit Band 7 could feature 5 ATM water resistant capacity
  • The smartwatch is said to weigh 28 grams

Amazfit Band 7 is reportedly heading for a launch later this year. The smartwatch from Amazfit is said to be the successor of Amazfit Band 5. The wearable may sport a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen. The Band 7 is also expected to come with a PPG optical heart rate sensor along with other health and fitness features. Amazfit Band 7 is said to pack a 230mAh battery and is said to have a battery life of 18 days. The wearable could also feature 5 ATM water resistant capacity. Another smartwatch from Amazfit — the T-Rex 2 — is now available for pre-order in India.

According to a report by GSM Arena, the Amazfit Band 7, codenamed Bari, is set to launch later this year. The Band 7 is said to be the successor to the Amazfit Band 5, which was launched in 2020. The Band 7 is expected to carry a price tag of $50 (roughly Rs. 4,000)

Amazfit Band 7 specifications (rumoured)

The Amazfit Band 7 is said to sport a a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen with 194 x 368 pixels resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness. The wearable may pack 8MB RAM and 128MB storage.

The Band 7 from Amazfit is expected to feature over 100 sports modes along with automatic workout detection. The wearable could also sport a PPG optical heart rate sensor with 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and stress monitoring along with others. The Band 7 is also expected to come with features including smart notifications, alarms, reminders, weather information among others.

The Amazfit Band 7 will pair with Android 5 and above as well as iOS 10 and above and will support Bluetooth v5.1. The wearable is said to pack a 230mAh battery and is said to come with a battery life of 18 days with typical use or 9 days with continuous use. The Band 7 could come with a water resistant rating of 5 ATM and is said to weigh 28 grams.

As mentioned earlier, the T-Rex 2 from Amazfit is now available for pre-order in India and the deliveries of the smartwatch will begin on July 2. The rugged wearable from Amazfit was launched globally on May 24 and comes with a price tag of Rs. 15,999 in India.

Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
