AXL launched its X-Fit M57 smartwatch in India on Tuesday. The smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch HD round display with 240x240 pixels resolution. The AXL X-Fit M57 smartwatch features Bluetooth calling and supports multi-sports modes, including walking, running, cycling, yoga, and more. It is also claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life. The newly launched smartwatch also comes with complete health tracking, which includes heart rate, blood oxygen saturation level, blood pressure, and more. The newly launched smartwatch also features remote photography and dial customisation.

AXL X-Fit M57 price in India, availability

AXL has set the price of the X-Fit M57 touchscreen smartwatch at Rs. 3,599. It can be purchased from e-commerce websites, including Amazon and Flipkart. Meanwhile, it is also available to be purchased from AXL official website.

The AXL X-Fit M57 smartwatch is available in Black colour.

AXL X-Fit M57 specification, features

The AXL X-Fit M57 smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch HD round display with 240x 240 pixels resolution. The smartwatch features Bluetooth v5.0 calling support, along with multiple sports modes, including walking, Running, Cycling, climbing, basketball, yoga, and fitness.

In terms of health tracking, the AXL X-Fit M57 smartwatch can monitor blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation level, heart rate, step, sleep, calorie, and distance count. The smartwatch also comes with other added features such as text, social media app alerts, alarm, sedentary reminders, remote photography and dial customisation.

The AXL X-Fit M57 smartwatch is water-resistant and is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life.

