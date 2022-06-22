Technology News
AXL X-Fit M57 Smartwatch With 10 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The AXL X-Fit M57 smartwatch features remote photography and dial customisation.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 22 June 2022 17:53 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

AXL's latest X-Fit M57 smartwatch(pictured) sports a 1.28-inch HD round display

Highlights
  • AXL X-Fit M57 smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch HD touch display
  • The smartwatch features Bluetooth calling support
  • AXL X-Fit M57 carries multiple sports modes

AXL launched its X-Fit M57 smartwatch in India on Tuesday. The smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch HD round display with 240x240 pixels resolution. The AXL X-Fit M57 smartwatch features Bluetooth calling and supports multi-sports modes, including walking, running, cycling, yoga, and more. It is also claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life. The newly launched smartwatch also comes with complete health tracking, which includes heart rate, blood oxygen saturation level, blood pressure, and more. The newly launched smartwatch also features remote photography and dial customisation.

AXL X-Fit M57 price in India, availability

AXL has set the price of the X-Fit M57 touchscreen smartwatch at Rs. 3,599. It can be purchased from e-commerce websites, including Amazon and Flipkart. Meanwhile, it is also available to be purchased from AXL official website.

The AXL X-Fit M57 smartwatch is available in Black colour.

AXL X-Fit M57 specification, features

The AXL X-Fit M57 smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch HD round display with 240x 240 pixels resolution. The smartwatch features Bluetooth v5.0 calling support, along with multiple sports modes, including walking, Running, Cycling, climbing, basketball, yoga, and fitness.

In terms of health tracking, the AXL X-Fit M57 smartwatch can monitor blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation level, heart rate, step, sleep, calorie, and distance count. The smartwatch also comes with other added features such as text, social media app alerts, alarm, sedentary reminders, remote photography and dial customisation.

The AXL X-Fit M57 smartwatch is water-resistant and is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AXL X-Fit M57 Smartwatch, AXL X-Fit M57 Smartwatch Launched in India, AXL X-Fit M57 Price in India, AXL X-Fit M57 Specifications, Amazon, Flipkart, AXL
AXL X-Fit M57 Smartwatch With 10 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
