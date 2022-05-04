Amazon today kicked off its Summer Sale 2022 to bring deals, discounts, and offers on a variety of products. The latest round of Amazon sale comes with some interesting offers to look for — especially if you are waiting to pick a new wearable including a smartwatch, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, or an accessory for your smartphone or laptop. The sale also brings discounts on various Echo and Fire TV models as well as third-party smart home devices, including smart bulbs.

In this article, we are covering some of the best deals that you can get from the Amazon Summer Sale 2022 if you are willing to spend up to Rs. 5,000. We have segregated the deals into five different sections to let you easily pick the ones fit in your budget.

Best deals under Rs. 1,000

Realme Buds 2

One of the most affordable deals that you can get from this Amazon sale is on the Realme Buds 2. The wired in-ear earphones that come with the universal 3.5mm headphone connector are available at Rs. 499. You can get them in Black colour. The earphones also carry 11.2mm drivers that are touted to offer an enhanced bass output.

Buy now at: Rs. 499 (MRP Rs. 799)

PTron Bassbuds Duo

The PTron Bassbuds Duo are available on the Amazon sale with a discounted price tag of Rs. 599. The TWS earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and are claimed to deliver up to 32 hours of total playtime. The earbuds are paired with a charging case that carries USB Type-C charging support. Further, there is IPX4 water resistance and support for voice assistants.

Buy now at: Rs. 599 (MRP Rs. 2,599)

Philips Wiz Wi-Fi Enabled 9W Smart Colour Bulb

Amazon has offered the Philips Wiz Wi-Fi Enabled 9W Smart Colour Bulb that comes with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility and is discounted at Rs. 599. The smart bulb has 16 million colours and is dimmable and tuneable on the basis of user preferences.

Buy now at: Rs. 599 (MRP Rs. 1,999)

PTron Tangentbeat

If you're looking for neckband-style earbuds, the PTron Tangentbeat could be a part of your considerable options. The earbuds are priced at Rs. 549 and offer features including Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity, IPX4 sweat-resistant design, and support for voice assistants. The earbuds are also equipped with a magnetic design for easy use while on-the-go.

Buy now at: Rs. 549 (MRP Rs. 2,499)

Best deals under Rs. 2,000

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand

The ongoing Amazon sale has brought the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand as one of the most affordable smartwatches to pick. It comes at Rs. 1,799 and includes features such as a 1.69-inch colour display and fast charging support. The smartwatch also includes 60 sports modes and 150 watch faces.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Echo Flex Combo with Wipro 9W Smart Colour Bulb

Amazon is selling the Echo Flex Combo with Wipro 9W Smart Colour Bulb at a discounted price of Rs. 1,899 to boost Alexa's adoption in India. Over and above the given discount, customers have also received a Rs. 750 off on the combo through a coupon that once applied will bring the price down to Rs. 1,149. It includes the Echo Flex plug-in device to let you use any compatible smart home devices with your voice. There is also the Wipro bulb that can be paired with the device to get a hands-free experience.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,899 (MRP Rs. 5,098)

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are available during the Amazon sale at Rs. 1,899. The earbuds come in a neckband-style design and are equipped with 12.4mm drivers. On a single charge, the OnePlus earbuds are claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of playback time. There is also IP55-certified dust and water resistance.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,899 (MRP Rs. 2,299)

TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender

Amazon is offering the TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender at a discounted price of Rs. 1,599. The device supports Wi-Fi delivery of up to 750Mbps and is designed to extend network range for smart home and Alexa devices. It also works as a Wi-Fi signal booster and comes with an Ethernet port to function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,599 (MRP Rs. 5,499)

Cuzor 12V Mini UPS for Wi-Fi Router

The Amazon sale has brought the Cuzor 12V Mini UPS for Wi-Fi Router at Rs. 1,549. The device is designed to deliver up to four hours of power backup for 2 Amp Wi-Fi routers and modems. It is designed to help provide uninterrupted Internet access when you have long electricity cuts.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,549 (MRP Rs. 2,999)

Best deals under Rs. 3,000

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with all-new Alexa Voice Remote

If you're looking to upgrade your TV experience, you can get the Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with all-new Alexa Voice Remote during this Amazon sale at a discounted price of Rs. 2,899. It comes with HDMI support to offer compatibility with a wide range of TVs — even the ones that are not smart but have HDMI support. The Fire TV Stick is bundled with the remote that has dedicated keys to quickly access services including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Music.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,899 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Echo Dot (4th Gen) combo with Philips 9W Smart Colour Bulb

The Amazon sale is offering the Echo Dot (4th Gen) combo with Philips 9W Smart Colour Bulb at Rs. 2,999. It brings the Echo Dot (4th Gen) that comes in a spherical design similar to the regular Echo speaker — touted to deliver an improved bass performance over the existing Echo Dot. The combo also has the 9W smart bulb that can be paired with Alexa to support voice commands.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 6,498)

Jabra Elite 2

Amazon is selling the Jabra Elite 2 at a discounted price of Rs. 2,999. The TWS earbuds come with 21 hours of total battery life and include 6mm drivers. The bundled charging case comes with a USB Type-C charging port.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Best deals under Rs. 4,000

Redmi Watch 2 Lite

The ongoing Amazon sale has brought the Redmi Watch 2 Lite to as low as Rs. 3,999. The smartwatch comes with features including a 1.55-inch colour touch-supported display and up to 10 days battery life. It comes with continuous heart rate tracking and has a 5ATM water-resistant design.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Fire-Boltt Ring

If the Redmi Watch 2 Lite isn't your choice, you can look at the Fire-Boltt Ring that is available at a discounted price of Rs. 3,499. The smartwatch comes with a large, 1.7-inch display and has a metal body. It comes with touch support and has multiple watch faces to choose from.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock combo with Philips 9W Smart Colour Bulb

The Amazon sale has introduced the Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock combo with Philips 9W Smart Colour Bulb at Rs. 3,999. The combo includes the Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock that comes in a round design and has an LED display to show time, outdoor temperature, and timers. It also includes the Philips smart bulb that works with Alexa and has options to change colours and dim its brightness.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 7,498)

Best deals under Rs. 5,000

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

One of the best deals that you can get under the Rs. 5,000 segment is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max that is available at Rs. 4,499. Customers can also bundle the Fire TV Stick with an Echo device to get a Rs. 5000 worth of cashback. The new Fire TV Stick is claimed to be 40 percent more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K. The device is capable of offering 4K video streaming, along with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and Dolby Atmos. It is also bundled with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,499 (MRP Rs. 6,499)

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Amazon is offering the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) at a discounted price of Rs. 4,499. The device comes with a 5.5-inch screen and includes an inbuilt 2-megapixel camera for remote monitoring. It also includes a speaker to offer a complete Alexa experience. Moreover, customers can bundle a smart bulb with the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) by paying an additional Rs. 50.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

OnePlus Buds Z2

The OnePlus Buds Z2 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 4,599 as a part of the Amazon sale. The earbuds come with active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 40dB and have 11mm dynamic drivers. OnePlus also claims that the earbuds deliver a total of 38 hours of music playback when used with the bundled charging case.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,599 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

