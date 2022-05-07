Technology News
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Wearables

Customers can avail up to 70 percent off on smartwatches during Amazon Summer Sale 2022.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 May 2022 17:58 IST
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Wearables

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is available with 60 percent discount

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Ring is available with 65 percent discount
  • OnePlus smartband is available for Rs. 1,499
  • pTron Force X11 smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1,999

Amazon Summer Sale May 2022 is underway in India, and ends on Sunday, May 8. There are several deals, offers, and discounts on smartwatches as well as fitness bands. Customers can avail up to 70 percent off on smartwatches as well as take the benefit of no-cost EMI options, and apply bank discounts in order to get the best price of the wearables that they want to purchase. The smartwatches on the platform are available at a starting price of as low as Rs. 1,299.

Here is a list of smartwatches and fitness bands that are available with huge discounts during the Amazon's Summer Sale 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)

Available with 60 percent discount, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) sports a circular Super AMOLED display with a 360x360 pixels resolution, and Always-On Display feature. It gets a rotating bezel for app navigation. Its health-related features include Enhanced Running Analysis, sleep tracking, blood oxygen tracking, and over 120+ workout programmes. The wearable also comes with an enhanced accelerometer for fall detection.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 34,990)

 

Boat Xtend

Boat Xtend smartwatch sports a 1.69-inch LCD display, support for multiple customisable watch faces. It comes with features such as stress monitoring, heart rate and SpO2 tracking as well as sleep monitoring. The wearable supports 14 sports modes, and is 5ATM rated to water resistance. Other features include Alexa built-in, and notifications support.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 7,990)

 

Fire-Boltt Ring

Fire-Boltt Ring supports Bluetooth calling, and it comes with a built-in speaker, a microphone as well as a dialpad. It sports a 1.7-inch display, support for multiple watches faces, and a metal chassis. Health-related features include SpO2 and heart rate tracking. The company claims that the watch can work for up to 8 days without Bluetooth calling, and up to 24 hours with calling. It is available with a massive discount of 65 percent.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

 

pTron Force X11

Just like the Fire-Boltt Ring, the pTron Force X11 also supports Bluetooth calling. It comes equipped with a 1.7-inch display, and comes with support for smart notifications. Features include heart rate tracking, blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring, breathing, sleep monitoring, IP68 rating, and hydrate alerts. The company claims that the watch can run up to 7 days of runtime.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

 

Amazfit GTR 2e

Amazfit GTR 2e sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, and comes with support for over 50 watch faces. It comes with Alexa voice control, and offline voice control feature. It offers support for 90 sports, is 5ATM rated for water resistance, and comes with PAI health assessment system. It is claimed to offer up to 24 days of battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 7,799)

 

OnePlus Band

OnePlus Band sports a colour display, and comes with support for multiple faces. It comes with features such as continuous sleep monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (Sp02) quickly and heart rate monitoring. The smart band is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, and is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life. Other features include music, and camera shutter controls as well as smart notifications.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,499 (MRP Rs. 2,799)

 

Redmi Smart Band Pro

Redmi Smart Band Pro sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED display, and features an Always-On display. It comes with continuous sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, stress and SpO2 monitoring. The wearable c=offers support for over 110+ sports modes, and is rated 5ATM for water resistance. It is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery life.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

 
Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Fire-Boltt Ring

Fire-Boltt Ring

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
OnePlus Band

OnePlus Band

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • SpO2 tracking
  • Accurate sleep and heart rate tracking
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate step and distance tracking
  • Average battery life
Read detailed OnePlus Band review
Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Android Phones
Battery Life (Days) 14
Redmi Smart Band Pro

Redmi Smart Band Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Light and comfortable to wear
  • Always-on AMOLED display
  • Accurate step and sleep tracking
  • 5ATM Water resistant
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • No in-built GPS
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro review
Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices iPhone, Android Phones
Battery Life (Days) 14
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Summer Sale May 2022, Amazon Summer Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon Deals, Amazon India, Amazon
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Xiaomi's Allegations of Coercion Baseless, Enforcement Directorate Says

