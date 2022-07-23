Technology News
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Best Deals to Pick Under Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 1,000

Amazon is offering smartwatches, TWS earbuds, and more under the Rs. 5,000 price segment.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 July 2022 20:01 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Best Deals to Pick Under Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 1,000

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale is now live

Highlights
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are available for a discounted price
  • Prime Day brings discounts across different categories
  • Boat Rockerz 450 are available for Rs. 799

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale is already underway exclusively for Prime members. It brings offers and discounts on various products across different categories. The sale will end on Sunday and shoppers will be able to get deals on smartwatches, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, e-book readers, accessories, and much more. So, if you are shopping with a budget of Rs. 5,000 in mind, here are some of the products you can check out during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale.

Best deals under Rs. 1,000

Mivi DuoPods A350

The newly launched Mivi DuoPods A350 are listed with a discounted price of Rs. 999 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale 2022. They are said to offer up to 50 hours of playtime and are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones feature Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. For calls, the earphones come equipped with two MEMS microphones.

Buy now at: Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 1,499)

Boat Rockerz 450

The Boat Rockerz 450 Bluetooth earphones are listed with a price tag of Rs. 799. They are said to offer up to 15 hours of playback time and feature padded ear cushions to ensure comfortable fitting. The Boat Rockers 450 earphones have 40mm dynamic drivers and support dual mode connectivity via Bluetooth as well as aux input.

Buy now at: Rs. 799 (MRP Rs. 3,990)

Best deals under Rs. 5,000

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are available during the Amazon sale at Rs. 1,649. The earphones come in a neckband-style design and are equipped with 12.4mm drivers. On a single charge, they are claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of playback time. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,649 (MRP Rs. 2,299)

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are listed for Rs. 1,299, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 1,499. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo feature 11.2mm dynamic drivers and are claimed to offer up to 17 hours of battery life. They support environment noise cancellation (ENC) and are IPX4 certified for water resistance, and support 88ms low-latency listening.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,299 (MRP Rs. 1,499)

Jabra Elite 3

The Jabra Elite 3 are currently available with a price tag of Rs. 3,499, instead of the original price of Rs. 6,999. The Jabra Elite 3 TWS earbuds feature 6mm drivers and have a four-microphone call technology. The earbuds include support for Qualcomm aptX HD audio and offer noise isolation with Jabra's HearThrough awareness feature. When bundled with the charging case the earbuds are claimed to deliver up to 28 hours of total battery life. The earphones are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 6,999)

Realme Power Bank 3

The ongoing sale on Amazon is currently offering the Realme Power Bank 3 at Rs. 1,499, down from the original price of Rs. 1,999. The portable power bank has 10,000mAh capacity and supports 22.5W fast charging. It is available in a single Black shade and can charge a variety of devices including smartphones, tablets, fitness bands, and Bluetooth headsets.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,499 (MRP Rs. 1,999)

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart speaker with Alexa

Amazon Alexa-powered Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart speaker is available for purchase at Rs. 2,099, instead of the original price of Rs. 4,499. Users can ask questions, play music, control the smart home, and more with this device. It provides hands-free music control options and can be used as a standalone speaker or connected it to other speakers. It can be paired with a phone to use as a Bluetooth speaker

Buy now at: Rs. 2,099 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

One of the best deals that you can get under the Rs. 5,000 segment is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max which is listed for Rs. 3,799, down from the launch price of Rs. 6,499. It comes with Alexa Voice Remote and is claimed to be 40 percent more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K. It is capable of offering 4K video streaming, along with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and Dolby Atmos.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,799 (MRP Rs. 6,499)

Redmi Watch 2 Lite

The ongoing Amazon sale has brought the price of Redmi Watch 2 Lite to as low as Rs. 2,999. The smartwatch comes with features including a 1.55-inch colour touch-supported display and up to 10 days battery life. It comes in Black, Blue, and Ivory colour options with a heart rate tracking feature and has a 5ATM water-resistant design.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch with a 1.69-inch HD touchscreen display is available for purchase at Rs. 1,499, down from the launch price of Rs. 1,799. It offers 60 different sports modes and multiple watch faces. It provides drink water reminders, and music control, among others. The battery of the smartwatch is claimed to last seven days. The smartwatch is available in five different colour options.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,499 (MRP Rs. 1,799)

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Earphones

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable and noise-isolating fit
  • IP55 dust and water resistance
  • Very fast charging, excellent battery life
  • Punchy, loud, and enjoyable sound
  • Bad
  • A bit weak on features
  • High volumes quickly cause listener fatigue
Read detailed OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Earphones
Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Excellent passive noise isolation
  • IP55 dust and water resistance
  • App support, Google Fast Pair, Spotify and Alexa integration
  • Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec support
  • Good battery life
  • Decent sound quality
  • Bad
  • Call quality isn’t ideal
  • No AAC Bluetooth codec support
Read detailed Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on Electronics

