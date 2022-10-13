Samsung Neo QLED Smart TVs: Bring Home the Ultimate TV Viewing Experience This Diwali

For decades, TVs were simply devices used to watch movies and TV shows. Over the last few years, the role of the TV in our lives has changed completely. As we spend more time indoors, technologies that once seemed 'nice to have' have now become a need.

Samsung, the No. 1 global TV manufacturer for 16 consecutive years, has always offered innovative TV viewing solutions to consumers. In 2022, the company continues to provide extraordinary viewing experiences with its latest Neo QLED 8K and 4K TV range. Samsung Neo QLED TV range enhances your viewing experience no matter what you're watching. The experience is defined by Samsung's Neo Quantum Processor 4K, which delivers advanced picture quality and sound. This Neo QLED TV range also comes with Quantum Matrix Technology that is powered by Quantum Mini LEDs, which are 40 times smaller than regular LEDs so that viewers can enjoy great details in both, the darkest and brightest scenes.

The Neo QLED TV range also features a Shape Adaptive Light Control technology that enhances the brightness and accuracy of various shapes on the screen. This helps deliver an ultra-realistic picture quality, with deep blacks and bright lights. Samsung's Neo QLED TV range provides powerful surround sound with the world's first TV to Soundbar wireless Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony, so you can experience audio at a whole new level.

Samsung Neo QLED TV range comes with an Infinity One Design that makes it an elegant addition to your home. It is an absolute beauty in a minimalistic form. And its black edges will seem as if they are not even there, allowing the Infinity screen to offer new levels of immersive viewing that will amaze you.

‘Highlight of India' With Aanchal Thakur

Samsung roped in Aanchal Thakur, India's first International skiing medalist, to celebrate the breathtaking highlight of India, as seen on Neo QLED TVs. The TVC shows how Samsung's ultra-premium Neo QLED 8K TV highlights the breathtaking scenic beauty of the snow-capped mountains and Aanchal's relentless pursuit of blazing new trails.

Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TVs, with the power of 100 million lights, provide the brightest picture with utmost clarity, bringing every detail alive. The TVC also shows how Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV's stunning speakers with Dolby Atmos offer an unparalleled 3D surround sound experience that may make viewers feel as if they are skiing with Aanchal. Samsung's 'Highlight of India' campaign reflects how the tech giant wants to keep pushing boundaries and achieving new heights of technology innovations.

Now, let's briefly tell you about a Samsung Neo QLED TV model so that you can understand all the features better

Samsung QN90B - Neo QLED 4K Smart TV





Samsung Neo QLED TVs deliver vivid and detailed picture quality for an unparalleled 4K viewing experience. Today, we'll tell you about the QN90B Neo QLED TV, one of the models in the Neo QLED range. This Samsung Neo QLED TV comes in 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch and 50-inch sizes.

Let's have a look at its key features:

Quantum Matrix Technology with Mini LEDs and Shape Adaptive Light Control

Excellent picture quality has always been the top priority for anyone looking to buy a new big-screen TV for their home or office. Samsung's Neo QLED TV range creates the perfect way for you to experience the world at home. It is powered by Quantum Matrix Technology which comes with Quantum Mini LEDs that enable excellent clarity, allowing you to see high-contrast details from deep blacks to bright whites. You can have a true cinema-like experience right inside your home.

With Samsung Neo QLED TVs, you enjoy unparalleled picture quality and catch never-before-seen details on the screen. The Neo QLED TVs also come with a Shape Adaptive Light Control feature that provides accurate contrast levels for all shapes and sizes in the image.

Neo Quantum Processor 4K with Real Depth Enhancer

Samsung Neo QLED TV lets you experience all your favourite movies and TV shows in spectacular 4K resolution, thanks to the intelligent AI-based Neo Quantum Processor 4K.

The cutting-edge Neo Quantum Processor 4K upscales every scene by restoring it, pixel by pixel, allowing you to watch your favourite content in incredible clarity. In short, it fine-tunes brightness and enhances contrast for a mesmerizing viewing experience regardless of the resolution it was created in.

And with the Real Depth Enhancer, you will experience depth and dimension on your screen, just like you do in real life. This technological advancement determines and enhances objects to create three-dimensional depth on the screen against the object's background. In short, this feature makes the content feel more life-like than ever.

EyeComfort Mode for an enhanced viewing experience

Samsung Neo QLED TV comes with the highly useful EyeComfort mode which provides a pleasant viewing experience to the viewer. It intelligently adjusts the screen's brightness and tone based on time (sunrise and sunset), to help prevent eye strain. And since most of our time goes looking into screens here and there, EyeComfort mode in Neo QLED TVs is a boon in today's times.

Also, this feature is incredibly useful for those who love watching movies and TV shows at night, as it reduces the blue light levels according to the ambient light. It's a useful feature if your kids spend too much time in front of the screen.

Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony for the ultimate audio experience

Most consumers complain that their big-screen TVs lack a cinema-like sound experience. But with the Samsung Neo QLED TVs, you'll be able to experience real 3D sound, just like in theatres. Samsung Neo QLED TV's top-firing speakers come with native support for Dolby Atmos, which delivers a dynamic sound experience, bringing you right into the middle of the action.

Q-Symphony brings the world's first wireless Dolby Atmos experience

Samsung's Neo QLED TV also comes with a Q-Symphony feature that perfectly syncs the TV's speakers to the Q series soundbar for a powerful surround sound experience. When paired with this Neo QLED TV, it brings you the world's first wireless Dolby Atmos experience right inside your living room. You can enjoy a cinema-like Dolby Atmos sound experience without worrying about cables!

The TV viewing experience becomes more remarkable when there's incredible audio to match. Samsung Neo QLED TVs can provide just that. The Neo QLED TVs feature Samsung's Object Tracking Sound (OTS+) technology that can do wonders. It analyses the content playing on the TV and delivers the sound by following the action in the content.

Imagine a racing car going from left to right, the Samsung Neo QLED TVs can match the visuals with an audio experience that will also move from left to right. It's so impressive that you've got to experience it yourself.

Seamlessly control other devices with Neo QLED TVs

Samsung Neo QLED TVs come with several innovative features like SmartThings that allow you to create a seamless smart home management system by connecting IoT devices to Neo QLED TV with a built-in hub. You will be able to control your IoT devices, and also check their status on the big screen. Isn't that incredible?

Stay connected with your loved ones



Video calling has become one of the most preferred methods to stay connected during the pandemic. Samsung Neo QLED TVs lets you call your loved ones without getting up from your couch. You can simply install a Samsung's SlimFit Cam on the TV, and enjoy video calling or web conferences directly on the big-screen TV. The easy-to-use webcam can be attached without compromising the TV's design.

Smart features that will change the way you experience TV

Samsung Neo QLED TVs have various innovative features like the Smart Hub that lets you enjoy the best content viewing experience. A personalized recommendation system allows you to create multiple profiles of your family members, making it easier for everyone to enjoy a more personalized TV viewing experience.



The Samsung Neo QLED TVs have built-in connectivity with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bixby. This allows you to search across popular streaming apps and live TV channels just by commanding the voice assistant.

There's also a Samsung TV Plus feature with which you can enjoy free streaming of over 75 channels. With Samsung Neo QLED TVs, enjoy a daily dose of entertainment, news, sports and more even without a subscription.

Your perfect gaming partner

Samsung Neo QLED TVs are not just televisions but also your perfect gaming partner. Gaming has evolved in India over the past few years. More people are now looking forward to making a career in gaming, and the Samsung Neo QLED range of televisions can be of great help in their journey.



Samsung Neo QLED TVs come with several gaming features that enhance your big-screen gaming experience. Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, Game Bar 2.0, Zoom-in Mode and Ultrawide Multi View, you name it, Neo QLED TV has it. The 50-inch model supports a 144Hz refresh rate, enabling a smooth visual experience during gaming.



The Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro technology brings a powerful gaming experience right inside your living room. This feature let you enjoy smooth and flowing motions, with zero lags. The Game Bar allows you to monitor your gaming status and optimize game settings easily. And with Zoom-in mode / Ultra-wide Multi View, you won't find any blind spots while playing your favourite games.

These awesome features make the Neo QLED TVs a must-have for gamers.

Price, offers and availability

Now that you know how awesome this Neo QLED TV is, what else are you waiting for? Go get one for yourself right now and experience content and gaming like never before. This is the best time to buy Neo QLED TVs as you will be able to avail great festive offers.

If you buy a big-screen Samsung TV, you get a Galaxy S22 Ultra or a Galaxy A32 free! Get up to 5 years of warranty and up to 20% cashback with EMIs starting as low as ₹990. Bring home a big-screen Samsung Neo QLED TV now.

