OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Bring a Smarter TV Experience: Now on Sale in India

OnePlus has launched two new smart TV models in its Y series range in India. The new OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge bring a smarter TV experience to Indian consumers at an affordable price point. OnePlus' new smart TV models will be available both online and offline, in 32-inch and 43-inch variants. The OnePlus TV Y1S will be available online while the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge models will be available at offline retail stores.

Let's take a look at some of the key features in the new OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge models:

Impressive display

OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge models offer a vivid display that makes it amazing to binge-watch all your favourite content, thanks to the advanced Gamma Engine. It offers real-time image quality optimisation that helps bring an ultra-clear picture quality right inside your living room. The 43-inch models of the new TVs offer a full-HD display while the 32-inch models offer an HD display. The TVs support HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG format to offer an impressive viewing experience. OnePlus TV Y1S Edge is certified by TUV Rheinland, ensuring your eyes remain safe even after long-term usage.

A truly smarter TV experience

OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge models feature a smarter TV experience with Android TV 11.0 platform. The built-in ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) feature helps power an amazing gaming experience on the new OnePlus TVs. Google Assistant integration makes it easier to access simple controls, and enjoy a truly smart viewing experience.

The Smart Manager feature can speed up the TV, free up storage, and do a lot more magic while you're enjoying watching your favourite content. An innovative Remote Diagnosis feature lets the company identify and resolve issues remotely. OnePlus Connect 2.0 helps OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge users connect their smartphones with their TV. These features work even without a Wi-Fi or mobile data connection.

In addition, the OnePlus TV Y1S and TV Y1S Edge models offer a connected ecosystem with other OnePlus devices. You can seamlessly pair your OnePlus Buds, OnePlus Watch, and other smart home devices. Users can simply open their OnePlus Buds box and connect them with the TV using an on-screen prompt. OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Pro users can automatically pause the TV by removing an earphone from their ear. OnePlus Watch users can connect directly to the new smart TVs with a single click. Users can also access simple controls like turning the TV on or off using their smartwatch.

Cinema-like sound experience

OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge promise a cinematic sound experience powered by Dolby Audio. The new smart TVs offer an immersive audio experience with a surround sound system that delivers a crisp sound with high clarity. The OnePlus TV Y1S comes with two full-range speakers with a maximum output of 20W, while the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge comes with two full-range speakers with a maximum output of 24W.

Premium design

OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge models bring a premium design at an affordable price point. The TVs feature the company's signature bezel-less design, and a metallic coating on the bottom bezel that brings a premium look and feel.

Prices and availability

Model Price OnePlus TV Y1S 32-inch Rs. 16,499/- OnePlus TV Y1S 43-inch Rs. 26,999/- OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 32-inch Rs. 16,999/- OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 43-inch Rs. 27,999/-



OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 43-inch and 32-inch variants will be available in an open sale starting February 21, 2022. The TVs will be available across OnePlus Experience Stores, and other major offline retail outlets. OnePlus TV Y1S 32-inch model will be available from February 21, 2022, on OnePlus' website, Amazon, and Flipkart. The 43-inch model will be available online in the near future.

In addition, consumers can also avail the following launch offers with OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge:

Axis bank customers can avail instant bank discounts of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 2,500 upon purchase of OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 32inch and 43inch variants with no cost EMI up to 9 months.

Axis bank customers can also avail instant bank discounts of INR 2000 upon purchase of OnePlus TV Y1S 32inch with no cost EMI up to 9 months. The above-mentioned offer on OnePlus TV Y1S Edge is applicable across OnePlus Experience stores, OnePlus.in as well as offline partner stores, while the above-mentioned offer for OnePlus TV Y1S 32inch is available across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com as well as OnePlus Experience Stores.

Customers can avail the above offers starting on 21st February until 28th February 2022.

In addition, Red Cable Club users can avail benefit on the new OnePlus TVs wherein RCC members can get up to INR 500 off on OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 32inch as well as up to INR 750 off on OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 43inch via RedCoins, when purchased on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App.

