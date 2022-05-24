Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch has been launched as the company's latest premium-tier smart TV. The new Xiaomi TV model comes with a 1,000-level backlight that is paired with a 4096-level precision dimming technology and 1,000 nits brightness. The TV also includes a dedicated light sensor to automatically adjust screen brightness after sensing the intensity of ambient light. The Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch carries a 120Hz refresh rate and offers HDMI 2.1 interface with variable refresh rate (VRR) and automatic low latency mode (ALLM) technologies to please gamers.

Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch price

Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch price has been set at CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 98,900). The TV is currently on pre-bookings in China, with its availability starting from May 31.

Details on the availability of the Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch in markets other than China are not yet announced.

Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch specifications

The Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch runs MIUI TV and features an IPS display with a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and 94 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The panel also has the 120Hz refresh rate and 120Hz MEMC motion compensation. It supports Dolby Vision and is designed to deliver up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The smart TV is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A73 CPU, along with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU. The TV also has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity-wise, the Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch offers an HDMI 2.1, two HDMI 2.0, and two USB ports as well as an AVI input, S/PDIF interface, and an Ethernet port. The TV also has dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. Further, Xiaomi has offered AMD FreeSync Premium support that is claimed to bring an ultra-low latency output of 4 milliseconds.

The Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch is equipped with a total of eight speaker units that include active and two passive drivers, providing a total of 30W audio output. The TV also has Dolby Atmos as well as DTS-HD support.

Similar to other smart TVs in its segment, the Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch can cast a screen from an Android or iOS device. It can also project screens from a Windows or Mac computer.

The Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch measures 1924x1182.4x441.4mm and weighs 43.6kg — with the bundled base stand.

