Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Xiaomi TV ES Pro 55 Inch, 65 Inch, 75 Inch Models Launched; Feature 4K 120Hz Displays With Dolby Vision HDR Support

Xiaomi TV ES Pro 55-Inch, 65-Inch, 75-Inch Models Launched; Feature 4K 120Hz Displays With Dolby Vision HDR Support

The 55-inch Xiaomi TV ES Pro model starts at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,500)

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 18 July 2022 19:34 IST
Xiaomi TV ES Pro 55-Inch, 65-Inch, 75-Inch Models Launched; Feature 4K 120Hz Displays With Dolby Vision HDR Support

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The new models are already on open sale in China

Highlights
  • The Xiaomi TV ES Pro models are equipped with a quad-core CPU
  • Xiaomi claims up to 700 nits of peak brightness
  • The TVs supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Xiaomi has expanded its line of the 2022 TV ES Pro series of 4K LED TVs by launching three new screen sizes — 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch — in China. All three televisions boast of features such as multi-zone LED backlighting, a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K, and popular HDR standards such as Dolby Vision. The TVs are said to come with a peak brightness of 700 nits and run Android TV 11 with Xiaomi's PatchWall user interface on top.

Xiaomi TV ES Pro 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch prices

Xiaomi already launched an 86-inch model in May, called the Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch that's priced at CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 98,900). The new TV ES Pro 55-inch model is priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,500), the TV ES Pro 65-inch model is priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 54,300), and the TV ES Pro 75-inch model is priced at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 88,500). All the models are already said to be on open sale from today in China, although international availability is still not known.

Xiaomi TV ES Pro 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch specifications

All three sizes of the newly launched Xiaomi TV ES Pro come with a 4K (3840 X 2160 pixels) resolution display with LED backlighting and feature a 178-degree viewing angle. They are powered by a quad-core MediaTek 9617 SoC featuring ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cores, an ARM Mali-G52 MC1 graphics core, and a dedicated APU. Accompanying the SoC is 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The TVs are also said to have far-field microphones for voice control.

The displays on the Xiaomi TV ES Pro 55, 65, and 75-inch models are said to have a 97.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, due to the slim bezels. The displays have a peak brightness of up to 700 nits and support standards such as HDR10, Dolby Vision, MEMC, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), ALLM, and AMD's FreeSync Premium. The speakers in the TV offer a maximum output of 25W and support Dolby Atmos. The televisions run Android TV 11 and have Xiaomi's PatchWall UI over it.

In terms of connectivity, the new TV ES Pro models feature dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, two HDMI 2.0 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB Type-A ports, S/PDIF optical-in, headphone jack, and an Ethernet socket.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xioami, Xiaomi TV ES Pro, Xiaomi TV ES Pro 55-inch, Xiaomi TV ES Pro 65-inch, Xiaomi TV ES Pro 75-inch, Xiaomi TV ES Pro price, Xiaomi TV ES Pro specifications
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Pad Air With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India, Enco X2 TWS EarBuds Also Debut
Samsung Galaxy A04s 5G Variant Testing Begins in India, Tipped to Be Priced Under Rs. 11,000: Report

Related Stories

Xiaomi TV ES Pro 55-Inch, 65-Inch, 75-Inch Models Launched; Feature 4K 120Hz Displays With Dolby Vision HDR Support
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  2. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Can Nothing Phone 1's 'Pure Instinct' Bring the Joy Back? Here's What We Think
  4. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. How to Check ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 Online
  8. Government To Introduce Right to Repair to Allow Self, Third Party Repair
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
  10. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi TV ES Pro 55-Inch, 65-Inch, 75-Inch Models Launched; Feature 4K 120Hz Displays With Dolby Vision HDR Support
  2. Snapchat for Web Announced, Brings Video Calling and Chatting to Browser: Details
  3. ENGWE X26 E-Bicycle With 93km Range, 50km per Hour Top Speed Launched: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A04s 5G Variant Testing Begins in India, Tipped to Be Priced Under Rs. 11,000: Report
  5. Oppo Pad Air With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India, Enco X2 TWS EarBuds Also Debut
  6. Ola Electric to Set Up Battery Innovation Centre in Bengaluru With In-House Production Capability
  7. GM CEO Mary Barra Predicts to Sell More EVs Than Tesla in the US by End of This Decade
  8. Fossilised Face of Oldest Human to Have Lived in Europe Unearthed in Spain
  9. Microsoft President Brad Smith Sees Labour Force Decline Amid Pressure on High Salaries
  10. HP Pavilion Plus, Pavilion x360 14-inch Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.