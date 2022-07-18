Xiaomi has expanded its line of the 2022 TV ES Pro series of 4K LED TVs by launching three new screen sizes — 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch — in China. All three televisions boast of features such as multi-zone LED backlighting, a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K, and popular HDR standards such as Dolby Vision. The TVs are said to come with a peak brightness of 700 nits and run Android TV 11 with Xiaomi's PatchWall user interface on top.

Xiaomi TV ES Pro 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch prices

Xiaomi already launched an 86-inch model in May, called the Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch that's priced at CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 98,900). The new TV ES Pro 55-inch model is priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,500), the TV ES Pro 65-inch model is priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 54,300), and the TV ES Pro 75-inch model is priced at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 88,500). All the models are already said to be on open sale from today in China, although international availability is still not known.

Xiaomi TV ES Pro 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch specifications

All three sizes of the newly launched Xiaomi TV ES Pro come with a 4K (3840 X 2160 pixels) resolution display with LED backlighting and feature a 178-degree viewing angle. They are powered by a quad-core MediaTek 9617 SoC featuring ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cores, an ARM Mali-G52 MC1 graphics core, and a dedicated APU. Accompanying the SoC is 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The TVs are also said to have far-field microphones for voice control.

The displays on the Xiaomi TV ES Pro 55, 65, and 75-inch models are said to have a 97.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, due to the slim bezels. The displays have a peak brightness of up to 700 nits and support standards such as HDR10, Dolby Vision, MEMC, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), ALLM, and AMD's FreeSync Premium. The speakers in the TV offer a maximum output of 25W and support Dolby Atmos. The televisions run Android TV 11 and have Xiaomi's PatchWall UI over it.

In terms of connectivity, the new TV ES Pro models feature dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, two HDMI 2.0 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB Type-A ports, S/PDIF optical-in, headphone jack, and an Ethernet socket.

