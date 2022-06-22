Technology News
  • Xiaomi TV A2 Series With 60Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Support Launched

Xiaomi TV A2 Series With 60Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Support Launched

The Xiaomi TV A2 series includes 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 22 June 2022 18:33 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The 55-inch Xiaomi TV A2 model(pictured) sports a 4k Ultra HD Display

Highlights
  • Xiaomi TV A2 series feature an LED-backlit LCD panel
  • The 32-inch TV A2 model comes with an HD-ready display
  • The 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch TV A2 models sport 4k canvas

Xiaomi has launched its latest TV A2 Series in the global markets. The TV A2 series comes in four sizes, including 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. All the new Xiaomi TV models feature an LED-backlit LCD panel. The 32-inch TV A2 model comes with an HD-ready display, while the 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch TV A2 models sport 4K Ultra HD Display with Dolby Vision support. The Xiaomi TV 12 series display carries a 60Hz refresh rate and offers a 178-degree viewing angle.

Xiaomi TV A2 Series price, availability

Xiaomi has only revealed the price of the TV A2 55-inch model as of now. This model has been priced at EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 43,600). However, the company has not announced the price and the availability of the other variants of the TV A2 series. The Xiaomi TV A2 55-inch model will be available to be purchased from Xiaomi's official website.

Xiaomi TV A2 Series specifications, features

All the Xiaomi TV A2 series models come with an LED-backlit LCD panel and offer 60Hz refresh rate with a 178-degree viewing angle. The 32-inch TV A2 model sports an HD-ready(1366x768 pixels) resolution display, while the 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models sport 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution Ultra HD panels. It supports Dolby Vision and comes with a unibody bezel-less design with a metal frame supported by a single stand.

The TV A2 series models have been powered by a quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU. They also offer quick control of connected AIoT devices via the 360-degree Bluetooth remote control and also come with the Android TV operating system. The 32-inch TV A2 model has 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage, while the 4K models have 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity-wise, the 32-inch Xiaomi TV A2 series model offers two HDMI (including 1xeARC) ports. Meanwhile, the 4K models offer three HDMI (including 1xeARC) and two USB ports. The TV models also have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0.

The 32-inch Xiaomi TV A2 series model is equipped with two speakers, providing a 10W audio output for each. On the other hand, the 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch TV A2 models carry two speakers, each with 12W audio output. However, all of them have Dolby Audio as well as DTS-HD support.

Further reading: Xiaomi TV A2 Series, Xiaomi TV A2 Series Launched, Xiaomi TV A2 Series Specifications, Android, Xiaomi
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
