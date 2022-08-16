Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 Inch With Quad Core CPU, Dolby Audio Launched in India

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-Inch With Quad-Core CPU, Dolby Audio Launched in India

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch price in India is set at Rs. 16,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 August 2022 16:15 IST
Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-Inch With Quad-Core CPU, Dolby Audio Launched in India

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch has two speakers with 24W total audio output

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch sports a 60Hz display
  • The new smart TV packs 1.5GB of RAM
  • Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch comes in Black colour option

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch was launched in India on Tuesday as the Chinese company's latest entry in its affordable smart TV lineup. The new Xiaomi TV model comes with upgrades over the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A that was launched earlier in April. The smart TV runs on PatchWall 4 based on Android TV 11 and offers DTS-X and Dolby Audio support alongside Xiaomi's in-house Vivid Picture Engine. It sports an HD-Ready display without bezels. The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU coupled with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch price in India, availability

The price of Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch has been set at Rs. 16,999 in India. The new model is confirmed to go on sale in the country through Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers soon. It is offered in a single Black colour option.

Customers purchasing the new smart TV using ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI options are eligible for a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on Mi.com.

To recall, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32-inch was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 15,499 in April this year.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch specifications

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch runs on PatchWall 4 based on Android TV 11 and has an HD-Ready (768 x 1,366 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate. The display also includes 85 percent of the NTSC colour gamut and 85 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut option.

The smart TV is equipped with Xiaomi's in-house Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) image processing technology which is claimed to deliver exceptional colours, significant depth, and deeper contrasts on the TV panel. The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch is powered by an unspecified quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU along with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU and 1.5GB RAM. It includes 8GB of storage.

On the connectivity front, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch offers two HDMI 2.0 and two USB ports as well as an AVI input, 3.5mm audio jack, and an Ethernet port. The smart TV also offers dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch has two speakers with a total of 24W audio output. The TV also has Dolby Audio as well as DTS Virtual-X support. It offers auto-low latency mode (ALLM) and Dolby Atmos pass-through (ARC) as well.

Like the company's older smart TV models, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch allows viewers to cast a screen from an Android or iOS device. It offers hands-free access to preloaded Google Assistant, and can be controlled using the included remote. Users can access the Google Play store with a wide range of supported apps, according to the company.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 32.00-inch
Resolution Standard HD-Ready
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 inch, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 inch Specifications, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 inch Price in India, Xiaomi Smart TV, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQoo Z6 Lite India Launch Tipped in September, May Debut as Rebranded Vivo T1x
Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-Inch With Quad-Core CPU, Dolby Audio Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-Inch With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  3. Google Rolls Out Android 13 for Pixel Smartphones: Details
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans Introduced: Details
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Details
  8. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  9. Vivo Y35 with 44W FlashCharge Support Launched: All Details
  10. Oppo Pad Air Review: Built for Basics
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V25 Pro Alleged Marketing Images Leaked Online, Specifications Tipped: Report
  2. Viola Davis Joins The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Cast
  3. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-Inch With Quad-Core CPU, Dolby Audio Launched in India
  5. iQoo Z6 Lite India Launch Tipped in September, May Debut as Rebranded Vivo T1x
  6. Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 1.5GB Daily Data Introduced: All Details
  7. Asteroids From Outer Edges of Solar System May Have Brought Water to Earth, Suggests New Study
  8. Shantaram: Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at India-Set Charlie Hunnam-Led Drama Series
  9. Jurassic World: Bryce Dallas Howard Confirms Huge Pay Gap Compared to Co-Lead Chris Pratt
  10. Instagram and Facebook Are Stalking You on Websites Accessed Through Their Apps. What Can You Do About It?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.