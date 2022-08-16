Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch was launched in India on Tuesday as the Chinese company's latest entry in its affordable smart TV lineup. The new Xiaomi TV model comes with upgrades over the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A that was launched earlier in April. The smart TV runs on PatchWall 4 based on Android TV 11 and offers DTS-X and Dolby Audio support alongside Xiaomi's in-house Vivid Picture Engine. It sports an HD-Ready display without bezels. The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU coupled with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch price in India, availability

The price of Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch has been set at Rs. 16,999 in India. The new model is confirmed to go on sale in the country through Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers soon. It is offered in a single Black colour option.

Customers purchasing the new smart TV using ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI options are eligible for a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on Mi.com.

To recall, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32-inch was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 15,499 in April this year.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch specifications

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch runs on PatchWall 4 based on Android TV 11 and has an HD-Ready (768 x 1,366 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate. The display also includes 85 percent of the NTSC colour gamut and 85 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut option.

The smart TV is equipped with Xiaomi's in-house Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) image processing technology which is claimed to deliver exceptional colours, significant depth, and deeper contrasts on the TV panel. The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch is powered by an unspecified quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU along with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU and 1.5GB RAM. It includes 8GB of storage.

On the connectivity front, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch offers two HDMI 2.0 and two USB ports as well as an AVI input, 3.5mm audio jack, and an Ethernet port. The smart TV also offers dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch has two speakers with a total of 24W audio output. The TV also has Dolby Audio as well as DTS Virtual-X support. It offers auto-low latency mode (ALLM) and Dolby Atmos pass-through (ARC) as well.

Like the company's older smart TV models, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch allows viewers to cast a screen from an Android or iOS device. It offers hands-free access to preloaded Google Assistant, and can be controlled using the included remote. Users can access the Google Play store with a wide range of supported apps, according to the company.