Xiaomi Smart TV 5A was launched at the Xiaomi Next event in India on Wednesday, April 27 — alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 5. The new smart TV by the Chinese company comes in 32-, 40-, and 43-inch sizes and carries features including DTS-X and Dolby Audio support. Alongside the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, the company introduced the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV as its first OLED model in the lineup available in the country. The new Xiaomi TV is claimed to be its slimmest TV. It comes with a contrast ratio of 1500000:1 and IMAX Enhanced certification.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, Xiaomi OLED Vision TV price in India

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32-inch price is set at Rs. 15,499, while the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 40-inch model is priced at Rs. 22,999 and the Xiaomi TV 5A 43-inch variant at Rs. 25,999. All three models are eligible to get an up to Rs. 2,000 discount for customers purchasing through HDFC Bank credit cards and easy EMI options.

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32- and 43-inch models will go on sale in India through Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers starting 12 noon on April 30.

However, the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV price in India is set at Rs. 89,999 for the lone 55-inch size. The TV comes with a Rs. 6,000 discount for customers using an HDFC Bank credit card or easy EMI option.

On the availability part, the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV will be available through Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and select offline retailers from 12 noon on May 19. Customers buying the TV initially will get a free three-year complimentary warranty.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A specifications

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A comes in 32-, 40-, and 43-inch screen sizes, with the 40- and 43-inch models featuring full-HD resolution support. The 32-inch model, on the other hand, comes with an HD-Ready display. The smart TV runs PatchWall 4 based on Android TV 11. It is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU and 1.5GB RAM. The 32-inch variant has 1GB RAM, though. The TV also comes with 8GB of storage as standard. In terms of sound, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A has 24W audio output, along with support for DTS-X, DTS Virtual-X, and Dolby Audio. The 32-inch model, however, doesn't have DTS:X support.

Xiaomi has equipped the Smart TV 5A with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. The pre-installed PatchWall 4 comes with IMDb ratings on the home screen, Universal Search, Kids Mode, and over 90 free live TV channels.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV specifications

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV runs PatchWall and comes with a 'bezel-less' design that is touted to bring a 97 percent screen-to-body design. The 55-inch display (3,840x2,160 pixels) on the OLED TV is capable of going down to nearly zero nits of brightness to deliver sharp blacks. It also includes true 10-bit colour support to produce up to 1.07 billion colours, along with MEMC with RealityFlow and TUV certification. The TV is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A73 CPU that is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. It also includes Dolby Vision IQ support and carries Vivid Picture Engine 2. There is 98.5 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV comes with a 55-inch 4K panel

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

The OLED TV comes with a speaker cavity of 1.48 litres that includes eight drivers — including four active and four passive drivers producing a total of 30W output. There is also Dolby Atmos support.

Connectivity-wise, the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV has three HDMI 2.1, two USB, and an Ethernet port. The TV also includes AV input, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an optical port. Furthermore, it comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0.

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is equipped with far-field microphones for easy, hands-free access to preloaded Google Assistant. Additionally, the TV has a thickness of 4.6mm. It also has a 1227.8mm of length and a height of 711.2mm (without stand).

