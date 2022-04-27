Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Launched in 3 Sizes in India, OLED Vision TV Also Launched

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Launched in 3 Sizes in India, OLED Vision TV Also Launched

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A starts at Rs. 15,499, whereas the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is priced at Rs. 89,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 April 2022 14:58 IST
Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Launched in 3 Sizes in India, OLED Vision TV Also Launched

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A comes with up to full-HD resolution

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Smart TV 5A will be available starting April 30
  • Xiaomi OLED Vision TV will go on sale from May 19
  • The new Xiaomi OLED TV comes with 30W speakers

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A was launched at the Xiaomi Next event in India on Wednesday, April 27 — alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 5. The new smart TV by the Chinese company comes in 32-, 40-, and 43-inch sizes and carries features including DTS-X and Dolby Audio support. Alongside the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, the company introduced the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV as its first OLED model in the lineup available in the country. The new Xiaomi TV is claimed to be its slimmest TV. It comes with a contrast ratio of 1500000:1 and IMAX Enhanced certification.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, Xiaomi OLED Vision TV price in India

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32-inch price is set at Rs. 15,499, while the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 40-inch model is priced at Rs. 22,999 and the Xiaomi TV 5A 43-inch variant at Rs. 25,999. All three models are eligible to get an up to Rs. 2,000 discount for customers purchasing through HDFC Bank credit cards and easy EMI options.

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32- and 43-inch models will go on sale in India through Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers starting 12 noon on April 30.

However, the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV price in India is set at Rs. 89,999 for the lone 55-inch size. The TV comes with a Rs. 6,000 discount for customers using an HDFC Bank credit card or easy EMI option.

On the availability part, the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV will be available through Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and select offline retailers from 12 noon on May 19. Customers buying the TV initially will get a free three-year complimentary warranty.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A specifications

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A comes in 32-, 40-, and 43-inch screen sizes, with the 40- and 43-inch models featuring full-HD resolution support. The 32-inch model, on the other hand, comes with an HD-Ready display. The smart TV runs PatchWall 4 based on Android TV 11. It is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU and 1.5GB RAM. The 32-inch variant has 1GB RAM, though. The TV also comes with 8GB of storage as standard. In terms of sound, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A has 24W audio output, along with support for DTS-X, DTS Virtual-X, and Dolby Audio. The 32-inch model, however, doesn't have DTS:X support.

Xiaomi has equipped the Smart TV 5A with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. The pre-installed PatchWall 4 comes with IMDb ratings on the home screen, Universal Search, Kids Mode, and over 90 free live TV channels.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV specifications

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV runs PatchWall and comes with a 'bezel-less' design that is touted to bring a 97 percent screen-to-body design. The 55-inch display (3,840x2,160 pixels) on the OLED TV is capable of going down to nearly zero nits of brightness to deliver sharp blacks. It also includes true 10-bit colour support to produce up to 1.07 billion colours, along with MEMC with RealityFlow and TUV certification. The TV is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A73 CPU that is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. It also includes Dolby Vision IQ support and carries Vivid Picture Engine 2. There is 98.5 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support.

xiaomi oled vision image Xiaomi OLED Vision TV

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV comes with a 55-inch 4K panel
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

 

The OLED TV comes with a speaker cavity of 1.48 litres that includes eight drivers — including four active and four passive drivers producing a total of 30W output. There is also Dolby Atmos support.

Connectivity-wise, the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV has three HDMI 2.1, two USB, and an Ethernet port. The TV also includes AV input, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an optical port. Furthermore, it comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0.

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is equipped with far-field microphones for easy, hands-free access to preloaded Google Assistant. Additionally, the TV has a thickness of 4.6mm. It also has a 1227.8mm of length and a height of 711.2mm (without stand).

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32-Inch

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32-Inch

Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Resolution Standard HD-Ready
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 40-Inch

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 40-Inch

Display 40.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Resolution Standard Full-HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 43-Inch

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 43-Inch

Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Resolution Standard Full-HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Advertisement
Xiaomi OLED Vision TV

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type OLED
Dimensions 1227.8x711.2x104.1mm
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32 inch price in India, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32 inch specifications, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32 inch, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 40 inch price in India, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 40 inch specifications, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 40 inch, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 43 inch price in India, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 43 inch specifications, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, Xiaomi OLED Vision TV price in India, Xiaomi OLED Vision TV specifications, Xiaomi OLED Vision TV, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Dell Latitude 9330 With Collaboration Touchpad Unveiled; Precision 7770 and Precision 7760 Also Debut
Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Launched in 3 Sizes in India, OLED Vision TV Also Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Pro First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Premium Smartphone
  2. Xiaomi Introduces 4 New Smart TVs in India, Including an OLED Model
  3. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  5. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  6. Moto G82 Spotted on Certification Site, Tipping Design, Specifications
  7. Amazon Summer Sale Previewed: Teased to Offer Deals on Mobiles, Laptops
  8. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Says Over 10 Million People Have Streamed Games via Xbox Cloud Gaming Till Date
  2. Infinix Note 12, Hot 12, Smart 6 HD Smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Sony Xperia 1 IV Launch Expected at Company's May 11 Smartphone Event
  4. Microsoft Discovers Linux Vulnerabilities That Could Allow Attackers to Gain Root Access
  5. Google Chrome Gets Improved Autofill Popup on Desktop, Google Docs Reorganised to Find Key Features Quickly
  6. Twitter Funded Bluesky Claims It Is Independent From Elon Musk' New Venture
  7. Moto G100 Getting Its Stable Android 12 Update, Starting With Brazil: Report
  8. Android Auto Updated With 'Smart Reply' Functionality for Suggested Emoji and Responses
  9. Cuba’s Central Bank to Issue Yearly Licences to Virtual Assets Service Providers
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 A.13 Update in India, Brings Improved Fingerprint Unlocking, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.