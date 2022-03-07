Technology News
Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display, 4.1 Channel 100W Speakers Launched in India

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV price in India starts at Rs. 74,999.

By David Delima | Updated: 7 March 2022 17:26 IST
Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display, 4.1 Channel 100W Speakers Launched in India

Photo Credit: Vu

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV features a 4K display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV is available in three screen sizes
  • It features AMD FreeSync and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) support
  • Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV comes with Assistant and Chromecast support

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV series was launched in India on Monday as the company's latest high-end luxury smart TV lineup. It is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch bezel-less display sizes and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The models in the Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV series run on a quad core processor and come with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The smart TVs are equipped with a 100W Armani Gold 4.1-channel sound system. The launch of the Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV series comes two years after the Vu Masterpiece 85-inch QLED TV was launched in India in 2020.

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV price in India, availability

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV price in India is set at Rs. 74,999 for the 55-inch model, while the 65-inch model is priced at Rs. 99,999. Meanwhile, the 75-inch Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV model is priced at Rs. 1,79,999. The Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV series will be available for purchase via Amazon and on Vustore.com, according to Vu.

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV specifications, features

The new Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV sports a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) QLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. The smart TV is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch size variants. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV models come with a bezel-less design with 10-bit colour support, along with HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ. The Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV models are equipped with 4.1-channel 100W speakers with 4 master speakers and a subwoofer. The smart TV comes with Dolby Atmos support.

All three Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV models are equipped with an unspecified quad core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The smart TV series features Google's Android TV operating system, and all three models come with Google Play, Google Assistant, and Chromecast, along with support for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play, and Spotify. According to the company, all three models come with support for AMD FreeSync for reduced lag and tearing while gaming, along with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and HDR gaming support.

On the connectivity front, the new Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV series comes with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, an Ethernet port, four HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB 3.0 port, a USB 2.0 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a digital audio output, and an AV input port. The Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV series comes with a Bluetooth/IR remote with English and Hindi Google Assistant voice commands. The TV models feature an ambient light sensor.

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV 55-inch model measures 1,228x771x 257mm and weights 15.6kg, Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV 65-inch model measures 1,447x906x306mm and weighs 19.1kg, while Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV 75-inch model measures 1,675x1,046x366mm and weighs 29.1kg. These measurements are inclusive of the included stand, according to the company.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vu 55 Inch Masterpiece Glo QLED TV

Vu 55 Inch Masterpiece Glo QLED TV

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 1228 x 713 x 81
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Vu 65 Inch Masterpiece Glo QLED TV

Vu 65 Inch Masterpiece Glo QLED TV

Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 1447 x 836 x 81
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Vu 75 Inch Masterpiece Glo QLED TV

Vu 75 Inch Masterpiece Glo QLED TV

Display 75.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 1675 x 960 x 78
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display, 4.1 Channel 100W Speakers Launched in India
