Vu Glo LED television series has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 35,999. The Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD HDR TV range is available in three sizes - 50, 55, and 65 inches - and support HDR up to the Dolby Vision format on the Ultra-HD (3840x2160-pixel) display panels. Vu states that the television range features the ‘Glo' display panel, which is an LED panel with various improvements using the company's proprietary technology, that are said to improve picture quality.

Vu Glo LED TV Series price and availability

The Vu Glo LED TV series is priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 50-inch variant, Rs. 40,999 for the 55-inch option, and Rs. 60,999 for the 65-inch option. Additionally, a 43-inch variant is expected to launch in the coming weeks. All three televisions in the range have Ultra-HD (3840x2160-pixel) LED screens, and largely identical specifications.

All three current size options are on sale now through Flipkart. Additional bank offers can be applied for further discounts on the price, with deliveries and shipping expected to commence in the coming days.

Vu Glo LED TV Series specifications and features

As mentioned, all televisions in the Vu Glo LED TV series have Ultra-HD LED screens, although Vu terms the display as a ‘Glo' panel. This is said to include proprietary technology and improvements to the picture, with a dedicated AI Glo picture processor. The television has a rated brightness of 400 nits, and a sound system that has a built-in subwoofer with a rated output of 104W.

The television range runs on Android TV software, with the new and improved Google TV user interface on top. Vu joins a handful of brands offering products with the Google TV user interface in India, which offers significantly improved performance and features over the older stock Android TV UI.

The Vu Glo LED TV has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage for apps and app data, along with features such as hands-free Google Assistant access, an Advanced Cricket Mode to optimise the viewing experience for cricket, and an ambient light sensor to adjust brightness according to the light in the viewing room. There is also support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 high dynamic range formats, as well as gaming features such as variable refresh rate and auto low-latency mode.

