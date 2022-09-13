Technology News
Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series With Dolby Vision, Google TV UI Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The new Glo LED TV series from Vu runs on Android TV, with the Google TV UI on top.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 13 September 2022 17:30 IST
Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series With Dolby Vision, Google TV UI Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Vu Glo LED TV series is priced at Rs. 35,999 onwards in India

Highlights
  • The Vu Glo LED series is available in three sizes - 50, 55, and 65 inches
  • Dolby Vision HDR is supported on the TVs
  • The TV has a built-in subwoofer

Vu Glo LED television series has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 35,999. The Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD HDR TV range is available in three sizes - 50, 55, and 65 inches - and support HDR up to the Dolby Vision format on the Ultra-HD (3840x2160-pixel) display panels. Vu states that the television range features the ‘Glo' display panel, which is an LED panel with various improvements using the company's proprietary technology, that are said to improve picture quality.

Vu Glo LED TV Series price and availability

The Vu Glo LED TV series is priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 50-inch variant, Rs. 40,999 for the 55-inch option, and Rs. 60,999 for the 65-inch option. Additionally, a 43-inch variant is expected to launch in the coming weeks. All three televisions in the range have Ultra-HD (3840x2160-pixel) LED screens, and largely identical specifications.

All three current size options are on sale now through Flipkart. Additional bank offers can be applied for further discounts on the price, with deliveries and shipping expected to commence in the coming days.

Vu Glo LED TV Series specifications and features

As mentioned, all televisions in the Vu Glo LED TV series have Ultra-HD LED screens, although Vu terms the display as a ‘Glo' panel. This is said to include proprietary technology and improvements to the picture, with a dedicated AI Glo picture processor. The television has a rated brightness of 400 nits, and a sound system that has a built-in subwoofer with a rated output of 104W.

The television range runs on Android TV software, with the new and improved Google TV user interface on top. Vu joins a handful of brands offering products with the Google TV user interface in India, which offers significantly improved performance and features over the older stock Android TV UI.

The Vu Glo LED TV has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage for apps and app data, along with features such as hands-free Google Assistant access, an Advanced Cricket Mode to optimise the viewing experience for cricket, and an ambient light sensor to adjust brightness according to the light in the viewing room. There is also support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 high dynamic range formats, as well as gaming features such as variable refresh rate and auto low-latency mode.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vu, Vu GloLED TV, Android TV, Google TV, Vu GloLED TV Price in India, Vu GloLED TV Specifications, Ultra-HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, Vu TV, Flipkart
Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series With Dolby Vision, Google TV UI Launched in India: Price, Specifications
