Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Toshiba Board Gains 2 Directors From Activist Hedge Funds, in Historic Shift

Toshiba Board Gains 2 Directors From Activist Hedge Funds, in Historic Shift

All in all, seven new Toshiba board directors were appointed and six were reappointed on Tuesday.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 June 2022 12:10 IST
Toshiba Board Gains 2 Directors From Activist Hedge Funds, in Historic Shift

Activist shareholders are estimated to own roughly a quarter of Toshiba's stock

Highlights
  • New board directors were appointed on Tuesday
  • Few large Japanese firms have brought activist shareholders onto boards
  • Farallon and Elliott together hold about 10 percent of Toshiba

Toshiba shareholders voted in two board directors from activist hedge fund investors at its annual general meeting on Tuesday - an inclusion that is expected to add momentum to its exploration of potential buyout deals.

Nabeel Bhanji, a senior portfolio manager at Elliott Management, and Eijiro Imai, managing director at Farallon Capital Management were elected, as was Akihiro Watanabe, an executive from boutique US investment bank Houlihan Lokey, who becomes chairman of its board.

To date only a few large Japanese companies have brought activist shareholders onto their boards. The inclusion by Toshiba is particularly significant given its history of accounting and governance crises since 2015 and tensions with its large activist investor base.

"One of the major issues that we've had as a company is a lack of trust between our large shareholders and management, and this was an attempt to address that," Raymond Zage, who chairs the nomination committee, told the meeting before the vote.

Farallon and Elliott together hold about 10 percent of Toshiba and activist shareholders are estimated to own roughly a quarter of the company's stock.

Tensions with activist investors were particularly fraught last year when a shareholder-commissioned investigation concluded the company had colluded with Japan's trade ministry - which sees Toshiba's nuclear and defence technology as a strategic asset - to block overseas investors from gaining influence at its 2020 shareholder meeting.

Earlier this year, shareholders rejected management-backed plans to split the company in half, prompting Toshiba to restart a strategic review.

All in all, seven new board directors were appointed and six were reappointed on Tuesday.

The appointments of Bhanji and Imai were not without controversy with one board member publicly expressing concern that the board may become too skewed towards the input of activist investors.

Toshiba said this month it had received eight initial buyout proposals to go private as well as two proposals for capital alliances that would see it remain listed.

It plans to shortlist bidders soon so that selected suitors can start due diligence from July.

Jerry Black, who chairs the board's committee in charge of the strategic review, told the AGM that going private "could possibly help" with a radical and speedy transformation of Toshiba, while stressing that the committee has no predetermined points of view.

Sources have told Reuters that at least one bidder is considering offering up to JPY 7,000 (roughly Rs.4,000) per share to take the company private, valuing a potential deal at up to $22 billion (1,73,100 crore).

KKR, Baring Private Equity Asia, Blackstone, Bain Capital, Brookfield Asset Management, MBK Partners, Apollo Global Management and CVC Capital Partners have submitted initial bids, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

Some of them may form consortia for a bid, they added.

Shares in Toshiba turned positive on the news, trading 0.8 percent higher at JPY 5,750 (roughly Rs. 3,300) in early afternoon trade. That's up 22 percent since the end of the year, giving it a market value of $18 billion (roughly Rs. 1,41,600 crore).

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Toshiba, Nabeel Bhanji, Elliott Management, Farallon Capital Management
Asus ROG Phone 6’s AeroActive Cooler 6, Other Accessories Surface Ahead of Launch: Report
Assam Floods: Google Launches SOS Alert to Provide Timely Updates, Emergency Resources, More

Related Stories

Toshiba Board Gains 2 Directors From Activist Hedge Funds, in Historic Shift
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Could be Sold Offline via Reliance Digital in India
  2. Xiaomi 12S Series Launch Set for July 4: All Details
  3. Apple MacBook Pro (2022) M2 Chip is Slower Than M1 Processor: Report
  4. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Coming 'Soon' to India, Company Teases
  6. Asus ROG Phone 6 Claimed to Be World's First IPX4 Gaming Smartphone Series
  7. Poco X4 Pro 5G Review: Does It Have the ‘X’ Factor?
  8. Google Launches SOS Alert for Assam Floods: All Details
  9. Dizo Buds P Launch in India Confirmed for June 28: Details
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Postpones Compliance Deadline for VPN Providers to Store, Share User Data to September 25
  2. Assam Floods: Google Launches SOS Alert to Provide Timely Updates, Emergency Resources, More
  3. Toshiba Board Gains 2 Directors From Activist Hedge Funds, in Historic Shift
  4. Madame Web: Emma Roberts Said to Be Cast Opposite Dakota Johnson
  5. Asus ROG Phone 6’s AeroActive Cooler 6, Other Accessories Surface Ahead of Launch: Report
  6. Nothing Phone 1 May Sell Offline via Reliance Digital Along With Invite-Only Pre-Order Pass System on Flipkart
  7. BTC, ETH See Losses as Crypto Market Slips Again a Day After Showing Recovery Signs
  8. Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12S Pro, 12S Launch Date Set for July 4: Expected Specifications
  9. Taiwan's GlobalWafers to Invest $5 Billion in New Silicon Wafer Plant in Texas
  10. Jason Schwartzman Cast in Hunger Games Prequel Movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.