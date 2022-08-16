Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Sony XR 85X95K Ultra HD Mini LED TV With Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990

Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV With Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990

The television uses Sony’s XR Backlight Master Drive technology to control the Mini LED backlighting.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 16 August 2022 13:20 IST
Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV With Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990

The Sony X95K TV is available in a single 85-inch variant

Highlights
  • Sony’s new X95K television is the company’s first Mini LED TV in India
  • The television runs Android TV, with the Google TV user interface on top
  • There is Chromecast built-in, as well as AirPlay and HomeKit support

Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV has been launched in India, priced at Rs. 6,99,990. The television is part of Sony's flagship X95K TV range, and is the company's first Mini LED TV series to launch in India. The television is powered by the Cognitive Processor XR by Sony, and has XR Backlight Master Drive technology, which controls the backlighting and local dimming functions to take advantage of the more precise backlighting that Mini LED display technology offers.

Sony XR-85X95K Mini LED TV price and availability

The Sony X95K Mini LED TV series is available in a single variant in India for now, the 85-inch XR-85X95K television. Ordinarily priced at Rs. 8,99,900, the television will retail at a ‘best buy' operating price of Rs. 6,99,990, and is available now across Sony Center stores, major electronics retailers, and e-commerce portals in India.

The new television from Sony goes up against competition in the segment from brands such as Samsung and TCL, which also have options with Mini LED display technology available in India. At this size, the TV also competes with OLED televisions from brands such as LG, as well as Sony's own A80K and A95K OLED TV ranges.

Sony XR-85X95K Mini LED TV specifications and features

As mentioned, the Sony X95K series is available in single 85-inch size variant currently, and has a Ultra-HD resolution (3840x2160-pixel) Mini LED display panel. The TV uses the Cognitive Processor XR, and XR Backlight Master Drive technology which serves to control the advanced Mini LED backlighting and local dimming. The television additionally has support for high dynamic range content up to the HDR10 and Dolby Vision formats, as well as Dolby Atmos sound.

The television runs on Android TV software, with the Google TV user interface on top. There is also support for Google Assistant for voice controls, as well as Chromecast built-in, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit support. HDMI 2.1 also enables support for 4K at 120Hz and variable refresh rate, which makes the TV optimised for use with current-generation gaming consoles. Additionally, there is a six-speaker Acoustic Multi Audio setup with a rated output of 60W.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony XR-85X95K, Sony XR-85X95K Mini LED TV, Mini LED, Television, Android TV, Google TV, Ultra-HD, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, 4K TV, Sony 4K HDR TV
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Binance Bags Operational Approval in Crypto Mining Hub Kazakhstan

Related Stories

Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV With Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out Android 13 for Pixel Smartphones: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  3. Apple Employee Claims Company Threatening to Fire Her Over TikTok Video
  4. Vivo Y35 with 44W FlashCharge Support Launched: All Details
  5. Binance Bags Operational Approval in Crypto Mining Hub Kazakhstan
  6. iPhone, iPad Users May See Advertisements on More Apps Soon: Report
  7. Mahindra to Launch Five e-SUVs as XUV, BE for Global Markets Starting 2024
  8. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Voices Crypto Caution Following ED Probe Into Firms
  2. Apple Prohibits Caste-Based Discrimination With Update in Employee Conduct Policy
  3. Xbox One Has Sold Less Than Half of PS4 in Its Lifetime, Microsoft Confirms
  4. Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer Release Date Set for September 7 on Netflix
  5. Zoom Fixes Security Flaws in Mac That Could Have Allowed Hackers to Take Control of Victim's Machine
  6. Vivo V25 5G Alleged Hands-On Video Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch; Specifications Tipped: All Details
  7. Mahindra to Launch Five Electric SUVs as XUV, BE for Domestic, International Markets Starting 2024
  8. Apple Employee Claims Company Threatening to Fire Her Over Viral TikTok Video
  9. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV With Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  10. Moto Edge 30 Fusion Alleged Renders Surface Online; Suggest 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.